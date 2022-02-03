Eagles’ Boston Scott Signs Historic New Two-Sport Contract

Boston Scott has been beating the odds for years as an undersized running back with an insane work ethic and a good nose for the end zone. Especially when he’s lining up against the New York Giants. Now Scott is embarking on a new career as a professional gamer.

The 26-year-old was signed by esports vertical Dignitas in a deal that makes Scott the first two-sport NFL and Rocket League pro in history. The company made an official announcement on February 2 welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite player to the fold. Scott is a rising star in the growing world of esports and holds the title of Grand Champion, which ranks him in the top 52% percent of all Rocket League gamers on the planet.

“Gaming has always been a part of my life. It had an impact on me since I was young that has made it bigger than just a hobby that I enjoy,” Scott said in a statement, via ESPN. “So the fact that I’m able to join Dignitas is a dream come true.”

Scott ran for 373 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games (four starts) in 2021. The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder is one of the most elusive backs in the league, particularly when he gets in the red zone. His twitchy jukes can be reminiscent of a video game at times. He has 13 career touchdowns — eight of them coming against the Giants.

Eagles Ink John Hightower to Futures Contract

The Eagles handed John Hightower a reserve/future contract on Thursday. The 2020 fifth-rounder joins 11 other players protected from waivers heading into 2022 training camp. The Boise State product has been rather underwhelming through his first two seasons: 10 receptions for 167 yards in 14 games.

Eagles sign John Hightower to futures contract. 20+ yard plays:

– Hightower: 4 in 250 pass snaps

– Reagor: 6 in 837 pass snaps#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) February 3, 2022

Hightower was active for only one game in 2021 — Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — and fumbled a kick return. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad and was protected a few times, like when Quez Watkins tested positive for COVID-19. This year’s camp will probably be his last chance to produce.

Doug Pederson to Jacksonville Rumors Growing

Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson has been listed as a possible finalist for the New Orleans Saints’ job vacated by Sean Payton. The former Eagles head coach also completed a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his name has risen to the top of that list. According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Pederson and Rich Bisaccia — former interim coach for the Las Vegas Raiders — are “strong candidates” since Byron Leftwich is expected to withdraw his name.

Hearing Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from consideration for the Jaguars head coaching job soon. Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson remain strong candidates. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 3, 2022

Rumors are that Leftwich doesn’t want to work with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke who is viewed as “too much of a power player.” Leftwich, the current offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told people that he wanted Adrian Wilson as GM (via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union).

Adding more drama, there are existing reports saying that Pederson was “lukewarm” about the Jaguars’ job presumably for the same reasons leaked by Leftwich’s camp. Jacksonville hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 while going 4-29 over the past two years. So, yes, it’s a messy situation down there.