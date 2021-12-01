Cowboys Starter Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

Brent Urban has played his final down of 2021 and likely his last with the Dallas Cowboys.

Urban’s wife, Kate, announced via Twitter that the veteran defensive lineman underwent season-ending triceps surgery on Tuesday, November 30.

“Brent had season-ending tricep surgery today. He tried SO hard to come back but it just wasn’t in the cards,” Urban tweeted. “He is going to miss playing with the boys but will be as involved as possible. I have no doubt he’ll come back better than ever. TY for all the love & support.”

Urban followed up Wednesday, December 1, reporting the surgery was a success.

“Brent is home and doing great!!” she tweeted. “We can’t thank you guys enough for all the sweet and encouraging messages. It really did make a tough day a bit easier!! Best fans in the world.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Measuring Urban’s Impact; Moving Forward

The NFL’s third-best run defender in 2020, Urban inked a one-year, $1.75 million free-agent contract with the Cowboys this past March. His acquisition stood out among several made by the team to bolster its interior defensive line.

“I was going over individual defensive drills with [vice president of player personnel] Will McClay and we were just commenting on what a great signing he was for us, just a great fit for us,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Urban in June, via beat reporter Brianna Dix.

Urban logged six appearances (three starts) for the silver and blue, working primarily on early downs, and registered three tackles across 161 snaps. The 30-year-old was sent to injured reserve on October 26 due to the aforementioned triceps issue.

Going forward, Dallas will continue to roll with vet Carlos Watkins and rookie Osa Odighizuwa as its starting DTs. Both players have combined for 24 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks through 11 games, spearheading the club’s 13th-ranked run defense.

The loss of Urban coincides with the impending return of star Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who’s expected to suit up in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed. Lawrence, activated from IR, hasn’t played since September after breaking a bone in his foot.

“Lawrence has had a good week,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via NFL.com. “You’ll see him this week in New Orleans. My goodness, what a difference a player like that can make. Of course, he’ll have to get his game going once he gets back in here.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hill’s Suspension Halved

Good news for Cowboys DT Trysten Hill: his suspension for punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson has been reduced to one game by NFL-NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks, the league announced Tuesday.

Hill originally was banned for two games without pay for slugging Simpson in his face mask following Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day loss to Vegas. The open-handed attack knocked Simpson’s helmet to the turf and caused a brief altercation between the players, who were separated near midfield at AT&T Stadium.

The 58th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Hill has contributed eight tackles and one quarterback hit across 82 snaps this season. He posted five tackles (four solo) versus the Raiders, his third game since returning from 2020 ACL surgery.

Hill will miss Thursday’s primetime tilt at New Orleans before returning in Week 14 against the Washington Football Club.