Recent Cowboys Signing Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Practice: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are already down a man as unfortunate injury news begins to come out of the teams’ OTAs.

Dallas is preparing for its minicamp and the rest of the offseason practice schedule, but began with its introductory OTAs which are primarily focused around introducing new players to the team and working on the basics.

At some point in their work, linebacker Devante Bond injured his knee per ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“Linebacker Devante Bond, who spent time last year on the practice squad, suffered a serious knee injury in the earlier OTAs and will miss the season once he undergoes surgery, according to multiple sources,” Archer wrote on June 9.

Bond is labeled as the starting weakside linebacker on ESPN’s depth chart, which is somewhat misleading as Bond hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2020. Further, he’s still a relatively new signing as Bond was added to the roster by Dallas on December 31, 2021.

However, Bond was considered to have a strong shot at the final 53-man roster for this upcoming season, and the Cowboys now have further reason to consider adding to the linebacker group.

Bond’s NFL Career

Coming out of Oklahoma, Bond was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was primarily used as a special teams piece. When an active player during his two and a half seasons with Tampa, Bond played over 50% of the special teams snaps for the Buccaneers per PFR.

Bond was actually suspended four games for the use of PEDs in 2019, which led to his release midway through the season. After sitting out, the Chicago Bears signed Bond.

The former Oklahoma Sooner’s time in Chicago was even less eventful than his stint with the Buccaneers, as Bond played in five games total in 2019 and 2020 and bounced up and down the practice squad.

Dallas elected to take a chance on the now 28-year-old linebacker last December, after Bond went through the 2021 season without a team. However, he didn’t play in Dallas’ last two games of the season, and it now appears as if he won’t be able to hit the field until 2023.

Cowboys Linked to LBs Already

Before Bond’s injury, Dallas was already being considered a landing spot for players like former Minnesota Vikings LB Anthony Barr. The Cowboys brought back veteran LB Leighton Vander Esch and have talented young players like Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox, but it still feels lacking.

Barr would be a tremendous addition, as the four-time Pro Bowler has long been considered one of the best all-around linebackers in the league. According to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence HIll, there is “definite” interest in Barr from Dallas.

“Free agent linebacker Anthony Barr is a free agent option for the Cowboys, if the price right, per source,” Hill wrote on May 14, 2022. “There definite interest there.”

There’s a difference between interest and actually making the move, but losing an important part of a positional group can definitely close the gap. There’s more onus on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to make a linebacker move now more than ever.