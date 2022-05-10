Cowboys Urged to Reunite with Former Star WR in Free Agency: ‘Take Advantage’

The Dallas Cowboys can still improve the roster after the 2022 NFL draft, but it will take smart decisions in free agency to do so.

There are several high-level talents still without a team, and Heavy recently explored free agent linebacker Anthony Barr as a free agency option. Now, Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox is urging the Cowboys to sign another receiver.

Knox addressed three areas of need in his recent article, including the receiver spot. He thinks that a way the Cowboys can significantly improve the group is by going back to an “old flame” in Buffalo Bills free agent Cole Beasley.

“With both [Amari] Cooper and [Cedrick] Wilson out, Dallas could use depth at receiver,” Knox wrote. “They did add James Washington in free agency and draft Jalen Tolbert in the third round, but Beasley is a proven vet who has previously worked with Dak Prescott in Dallas.”

Cowboys fans need no introduction to Beasley, as he played in Dallas from 2012 to 2018. The shifty and sure-handed receiver has done well in his time with the Bills, but he could wrap up his career in the white, silver and blue.

Beasley with Cowboys, Bills

Beasley is about as Texas as they come. He was born in Houston, attended high school in Little Elm, and then played his college ball at SMU before joining Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

He quickly built a niche for himself with the Cowboys. After just 15 catches in his rookie year, Beasley never had a season with Dallas that featured less than 35 receptions or 300 yards according to Pro Football Reference. He was able to play past his UDFA contract, and Spotrac says he made over $15 million as a Dallas player.

Over that time, racked up 3271 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. But in 2019, Beasley and Dallas parted ways and he headed to the Bills. In Buffalo, the now 33-year-old receiver played a more prominent role, starting 28 games after being credited as a starter just 22 times in seven Dallas seasons.

His 967 receiving yards in 2020 was a career-high, and his six touchdowns in 2019 was also his personal best. Despite catching 82 passes in 2021, Buffalo elected to move on from Beasley this offseason and the receiver is still looking for a home.

Striking a Deal

As always, the issue in free agency is money. Dallas only has $13.4 million in space available per Spotrac, and that’s before the team signs its new draft picks to contracts. Beasley made $5.6 and $5.8 million over the past two seasons, which is a sizable chunk of that amount.

Further, Knox brings up that Beasley likely wouldn’t be a long-term addition. Hey may be 33, but the Cowboys would still need to convince Beasley on a short-term deal.

“The challenge here would be convincing Beasley to take a one-year deal, as he’d largely be an insurance policy and a placeholder while [Jalen] Tolbert develops… Dallas’ playoff window is still open, and the Cowboys need to take advantage. Ensuring they have enough reliable targets to continue rolling on offense—they ranked first in both yards and scoring last season—should be part of the equation.”

Adding another reliable receiver would further enhance the offense, it’s just a matter of if Beasley is the right player for the job.