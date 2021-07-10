Ripped Cowboys Star Goes Viral with Shirtless Photo [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is turning heads this summer with the work he is putting in ahead of the 2021 season. Lamb posted several photos and videos on social media as the receiver appears to be in phenomenal shape. Here is a look at one of the photos that has Cowboys fans excited for Dak Prescott to once again be connecting with Lamb in the endzone.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah retweeted the photo predicting that Lamb is headed for a big sophomore season in Dallas.

“CeeDee Lamb is going to have a MONSTER year!” Jeremiah said while retweeting Lamb’s photo.

Prescott Predicts Lamb Will Have a ‘Breakout Season’

Count Prescott among those that have lofty hopes for Lamb in 2021. Prescott admitted he has “super-high” expectations for Lamb now that he has an NFL season under his belt.

“My expectations are super-high,” Prescott told 105.3 The Fan. “I’m so excited for CeeDee. … He’s a special playmaker that we’re privileged to have and he’ll be big-time and definitely have a breakout season.”

Lamb notched 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. It is important to remember that a good portion of this was without Prescott behind center. Prescott’s comments echo what Lamb said himself in a June interview with Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

“I feel like the jump is definitely there,” Lamb said. “It’s all in the future to gauge it. I am excited about the future. I can’t wait for the season.”

Lamb also retweeted a video of some of his recent on-field drills showing off his footwork.

McCarthy: ‘CeeDee Is Definitely Making That Move You Like to See in Your Second-Year Players’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes fans will notice a difference in Lamb’s play in 2021. Lamb and the Cowboys’ other second-year players experienced a unique rookie season given the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think CeeDee is an excellent example of what you are looking for in your second-year player,” McCarthy noted, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The second-year player benefits the most in the full offseason program. They make the second-year jump. He is very comfortable, very natural. CeeDee is definitely making that move you like to see in your second-year players.”

Pro Football Focus Labeled Lamb as a Breakout Candidate for 2021

Prescott and McCarthy may be a little biased in their assessment of the Cowboys star receiver, but they are not the only ones who see big things ahead for Lamb. Pro Football Focus’ Zach Tantillo listed Lamb among the top second-year breakout candidates for 2021 citing a potential uptick in production with Prescott healthy.

“CeeDee Lamb’s rookie campaign was also derailed by a quarterback injury,” Tantillo explained. “During the weeks when Dak Prescott was healthy, Lamb recorded the sixth-most receiving yards (433) and led the NFL with 395 yards from the slot. The Oklahoma product saw his production plummet after Prescott’s injury, going from 86.6 to 45.6 yards per game during the final 11 contests of the season.

“Lamb lined up in the slot on 93.2% of his receiving snaps in 2020 and cemented himself as one of the league’s best slot receivers as a rookie. In fact, he put up the best rookie performance from the slot PFF has ever seen. His 69 catches and 877 yards both rank first since PFF started tracking data in 2006. With Prescott back at the helm, expect Lamb to ball out in 2021.”