Former Cowboys WR Signs with Chargers After Mike Williams Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be setup for an interesting reunion when they travel west on October 16 to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are apparently signing former Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko in free agency, with the news breaking via the receiver’s social media on September 26.

Fehoko took to Tik Tok to update the fast turn of events. The former Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad member shared a video of him flying to Los Angeles to sign with the Chargers.

“My agent called me, basically saying that the Chargers want to sign me off their practice squad to their 53,” Fehoko said. “So they let me know, maybe three hours ago, that they were gonna sign me, now I’m on a flight to LA, heading straight there.”

The signing hasn’t been officially announced, but if Fehoko is willing to post about it, it’s hard to not see this coming to fruition. It’s a big moment for Fehoko, who was still looking for his next opportunity in the NFL regular season after his stint with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Chargers will hope that he can contribute as they rebound from star WR Mike Williams’ season-ending ACL injury.

Now, the Steelers lose one of their deepest options at WR, while the Chargers get to try and make the most of Fehoko. The wide receiver will get his chance to show Dallas what they’re missing on October 16.

Fehoko Looking to Make Mark with Chargers

With just a month and change until his 26th birthday, Fehoko is entering an all-important phase in his NFL career. After two years in a bit-part role with the Cowboys, Fehoko has an opportunity with the Chargers to reinvigorate his NFL career.

According to Pro Football Reference, Fehoko made a total of 10 appearances during his two seasons in Dallas. The former 5th round pick in the 2021 NFL draft had shown plenty of promise while at Stanford, but getting onto the field for the Cowboys was not a guarantee.

His first five appearances in 2021 were primarily on special teams, but the receiver did contribute offensively in 2022. Fehoko was targeted four times in his five appearances, catching three passes for 24 yards.

Those numbers don’t exactly impress, but it’s more of a statement about how Fehoko hasn’t gotten a proper chance yet. Being an active player for a high-powered Chargers offense (led by former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore) should give him some type of opportunity.

Cowboys Facing Reunion with Zeke

While the Cowboys will face Fehoko and the Chargers in a couple weeks, Dallas is currently gearing up for a reunion with former RB Ezekiel Elliott when the New England Patriots visit Cowboys Stadium on Sunday.

Elliott was the bell-cow back for seven seasons in Dallas. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy oversaw those last two campaigns, and the head coach knows that he can be dangerous against his former team.

“Not looking forward to watching [Elliott] run against us, that’s for sure,” McCarthy chuckled, according to Cowboys.com’s Patrik Walker. “I’m excited for Zeke,” McCarthy added. “Great opportunity. He’s been keeping in touch with all of our guys. He’ll do great there. Play-style alone, I think he’s a really good fit for how they like to play.”

It will be interesting to see if Elliott can make an impact in his “revenge game,” or if the Cowboys will end up on top after parting ways.