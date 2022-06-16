Bears Star Refusing to Attend Practice Amid Cowboys Trade Rumors

This part of the NFL season means its times for holdouts, and one name linked to the Dallas Cowboys is making waves with his latest decision.

As teams start their mandatory practices, players looking for new contracts or a new destination are refusing to attend practice as a negotiating strategy. While Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz skipped optional practices, Dallas now has everyone in cooperation as mandatory sessions have started.

But one name linked to the Cowboys has yet to turn up at his camp: Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Of course, Quinn is a familiar name to Dallas fans after his 2019 season with the Cowboys and there’s a possibility for the three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher to come back to Dallas.

That’s if the Bears are actually open to trading him.

“Sources: #Bears star pass-rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins today. Quinn is away from the team training on his own,” NFL media insider Ian Rapoport shared on Tuesday.

Quinn has been linked to the Cowboys more than once this offseason, and now it appears as if the defensive end’s situation is coming to a climax.

Quinn Considered a ‘Major Boost’

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered, Quinn refusing to attend practice was somewhat expected. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported last week that the defensive end still wanted out of Chicago.

Quinn is apparently eager to join a team with a shot at the Super Bowl, and doesn’t believe that the Bears can be that team. Dallas is coming off a 2021 season with a NFC East division title and a Wild Card round exit to the San Francisco 49ers.

Longtime Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher addressed the rumors surrounding Quinn recently asserted that a reunion would be great for Dallas, but that the Cowboys may feel he is surplus.

“The Cowboys, even in the wake of Randy Gregory’s bolting, have rebuild their defensive end depth … and they’ve done it without multiple $18 million commitments. If the Bears decide to give up on Quinn (which might be the best explanation for his absence) , he’ll give another team a major boost. But Dallas already thinks its boosted – affordably,” Fisher wrote.

Cowboys Can Reunite for Good Value

In terms of sacks, Quinn is coming off his second-best season in the NFL with 18.5 sacks in 2021. At 32-years-old, the Bears star is in the final stages of his career but still putting together big seasons.

According to Spotrac, Quinn’s current five-year deal with the Bears means he’s getting $12.9 million in 2022. The Cowboys would likely have to pay all of that if they acquire him, but that’s worth the price of a player who can rack up sacks like Quinn.

The Cowboys have an estimated $20 million in cap space. That can certainly fit Quinn with some millions to spare, but it is a significant financial investment too. Quinn has two more years on his contract, although the Bears have set it up to where he could be traded or cut without major dead cap hits.