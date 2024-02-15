Cowboys Urged to Make ‘Super Bowl Contender’ Trade for 4-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Dallas Cowboys have an all-important offseason in front of them, which means trade and free agency moves will be critical. In terms of adding to an already successful team, only the best of the best can elevate the Dallas roster.

With that said, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the team should trade for Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. The Cowboys have been linked to Diggs for as long as his brother and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has been in Dallas. Kay’s suggestion explains that Dallas needs to make a trade like this to become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

“Dallas would be an ideal landing spot for the four-time Pro Bowler, who has remained highly productive into his age-30 season,” Kay wrote on February 13. “The Cowboys have a clear need for another high-end pass-catching talent to pair with All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb… His return, in addition to having his brother in the mix for 2024, could turn the Cowboys into a Super Bowl contender capable of giving the [Kansas City] Chiefs a run for their money.”

It would take a huge gamble, but it continues to be a potential move to monitor. If Dallas actually looks to upgrade their receiver group, Diggs could be at the front of their wishlist.

Cowboys Also Linked to Chiefs WR

Speaking of competing with the Chiefs, Dallas is also linked to a move for one of their receivers. Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl, but will be a free agent this offseason.

USA Today’s Reid Hanson believes he could be a solid fit for the Cowboys. While Hanson does admit that Hardman and Lamb’s skillsets overlap, it is still worth considering.

“At 5-foot-10, 287-pounds, Hardman is primarily a slot receiver,” Hanson said. “This is obviously bad news to the Cowboys because Lamb is Dallas’ primary slot guy when in 11 personnel. Still, Hardman is young, fast, and gadget-like making him an intriguing option for any offense wanting to ramp up their creativity.”

Hardman has had some significant highs and lows in his career and is currently back to the top. But for Dallas, there will probably be better options that aren’t as similar to their No. 1 receiver.

Dallas Could Clear Out Receiver Group

To put it simply, Dallas hasn’t gotten what they’ve needed out of their receiver group. Despite Lamb solidifying himself as a top receiver, the rest of the group has not performed. Between Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert, there is a very real chance that none of the trio return for the 2024 season.

Gallup is set to be the biggest cap hit this upcoming year, but Dallas could save $9.5 million by cutting him. Cooks had a fine first season in Dallas, but will be due $10 million. Considering they totaled 1075 as a duo in 2023, the math isn’t adding up.

Tolbert is on a rookie contract that keeps his cap hit below $1.5 milliom according to Spotrac. However, Tolbert needed to show promise and had opportunities to do it in 2023. Despite getting 6 starts, Tolbert caught just 22 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.