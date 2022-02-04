Cowboys Sign Potential Replacement for Former All-Pro: Report

Greg Zuerlein is on notice. Again.

Seeking stability at kicker, the Cowboys signed former Cleveland Browns K Chris Naggar to a Reserve/Future contract, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday, February 3.

“Transaction not formally processed yet, but Cowboys are signing kicker Chris Naggar (nuh-GAR) to a Reserve/Future contract, source said,” tweeted beat writer Michael Gehlken. “Competition for Greg Zuerlein. Naggar impressed at SMU pro day last year with two FGs of 60-plus yards. Arlington native also punted in college.”

Naggar becomes the 14th player to land a 2022 futures deal from Dallas, which previously inked quarterback Ben DiNucci; running backs Ito Smith, JaQuan Hardy, and Nick Ralston; wide receivers Robert Foster and Brandon Smith; tight end Ian Bunting; offensive tackles Isaac Alarcon and Aviante Collins; center Braylon Jones; linebacker Devante Bond; cornerback Kyron Brown; and safety Tyler Coyle.

Background on Naggar

The Texas-born specialist entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He had a brief stint with the New York Jets before temporarily latching on in Cleveland — first signing to the practice squad, then elevated to the active roster. Naggar (5-11, 193) appeared in one regular-season game for the Browns, a Week 16 loss to Green Bay during which he made his only field goal attempt and went 1-for-2 on extra point tries.

The 24-year-old began his collegiate career with the Longhorns before transferring to SMU, where he connected on 17-of-21 FGs (81.0%) and 43-of-46 XPs (93.5%). He also averaged 39.3 yards across 29 punts for the Mustangs in 2020.

“Naggar was extremely reliable on short field goals, making 12 out of 12 from inside 40 yards last season,” his pre-draft scouting report noted.

Naggar was selected as the 2020 American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year while earning first-team All-AAC honors.

Displeasure with Incumbent

Two offseasons ago, the Cowboys signed Greg Zuerlein — he of former Rams fame: All-Pro and Pro Bowl laurels — hoping to recapture past glory under special teams boss John Fassel. But that plan largely went awry as Zuerlein has been more detriment than asset in Dallas.

After struggling through a 2020 hip injury, Zuerlein missed two kicks from 40-49 yards and three boots from 50-plus last season. He also blew six XP opportunities, finishing 42-for-48.

Zuerlein’s consistent inconsistencies drew the ire of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who felt the 2017 NFL scoring leader had an “exceptionally tough” campaign and actively pursued his replacement prior to the team’s January playoff game against San Francisco.

“You can rest assured that that was the first thing that you look at, and if a better alternative would be out there, we’d be using it,” Jones said in a January 11 interview on 105.3 The Fan. “Everything’s at stake.”

Jones said on January 3: “I think the most important part of a kicker is consistency, consistency and it’s not consistently missing.”

Zuerlein, 34, is entering the final year of a $7.5 million contract. His release would provide the cap-strapped Cowboys roughly $2.48 million in relief, with only $333,334 left behind in dead money, according to OverTheCap.com.