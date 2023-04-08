Super Bowl Contender Attempted to Land Cowboys Quarterback: Report

The Dallas Cowboys were able to re-sign Cooper Rush, but the team’s backup quarterback drew interest from other teams in free agency. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Bengals were attempting to set up a visit with Rush prior to the signal-caller agreeing to terms with Dallas on a new deal. Rush was about to board a plane to visit the Raiders when the Cowboys increased their offer while the quarterback’s flight to Vegas was delayed.

“After going 4-1 last season as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovered from thumb surgery, Rush was a hot commodity in free agency,” Archer wrote on April 4, 2023. “He was flying to Las Vegas that day to meet with the Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals also expressed interest and hoped to set up a visit.

“…Though the flight was never canceled, Rush never got on the plane. He took a night to sleep on the Cowboys’ offer and woke up on St. Patrick’s Day with a two-year deal worth a max of $6 million that included a $1.25 million signing bonus.”

Rush would have served as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas, while backing up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Signing with the Bengals would have put Rush on a Super Bowl contender, but there is little pathway to playing with Burrow as QB1. Instead, Rush is back in big D to serve as the team’s QB2 behind Dak Prescott who has missed significant time in two of the last three seasons.

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: ‘He Needs to Be More Available’

The Cowboys once again have insurance in case Prescott is forced to miss time in 2023. Dallas owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team needs Prescott to be healthy next season.

“After all, what we’re trying to do is make Dak more available,” Jones told reporters on March 27. “Which if you look at the last three years, he needs to be more available. And for everything we’re doing and feel good about this offensive line, it should make him more available. And then we’re doing some things [with] the line, some technique and some philosophy that will really help Dak out.”

The Cowboys Could Draft a Quarterback Despite Cooper Rush’s Return

Rush signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason, a contract that can be worth more based on incentives. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have an out in Rush’s deal next offseason, and this flexibility is one of the reasons Dallas could draft a quarterback in April.

The Cowboys have been open about their desire to land a young signal-caller in the draft, but it remains to be seen how early Dallas is looking to strike. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported on April 5 that the Cowboys hosted a trio of quarterback prospects: TCU’s Max Duggan, Houston’s Clayton Tune and Missouri State’s Jason Shelley II.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas also hosted Purdue signal-caller Aidan O’Connell for a March 28 workout. Duggan and O’Connell are projected to be selected ahead of the other two quarterback prospects, and the former TCU standout is one of the players Jones has openly gushed about during the pre-draft process.

“Duggan has shown improvement from the Senior Bowl practices in January to TCU’s pro day, conducted last week,” Watkins wrote on April 5. “Scouts and coaches were impressed with Duggan’s accuracy on deep passes and his ability to move from the pocket.”