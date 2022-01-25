‘Several’ Cowboys Coaches Expected to Leave Team: Report

The first domino in what is expected to be a hectic offseason for the Dallas Cowboys fell Monday, January 24, when team consultant Ben McAdoo formally became the new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator.

More are expected to topple in the days ahead.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News anticipates that “several” members of head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff will “relocate” elsewhere in 2022.

Moore did not provide clarification as to who may be on the outs or the extent of this supposed coaching exodus.

Giants to Hire Quinn, Raid Cowboys?

Coincidentally (or not), after Moore’s report surfaced, the New York Daily News‘ Pat Leonard passed along word that Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt Jr. has been requested to interview for the Giants’ defensive coordinator position. Leonard suggested Whitt could land in the Big Apple as the right-hand man to Dallas DC Dan Quinn, who interviewed for New York’s head-coaching vacancy Monday.

“Source: Giants requested an interview with Cowboys’ Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator position,” Leonard tweeted. “Whitt, 43, is Dallas’ defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach. Worked under Dan Quinn in Atlanta (2020) & Dallas (2021). Quinn interviewed for NYG HC job today.”

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have also submitted interview requests for Whitt, a rising commodity in league circles after helping to develop Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the sport’s interceptions leader (11) this past regular season.

Quinn Destined to Depart Big D

The hottest name on the 2022 coaching circuit, Quinn has been courted by the Giants, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s considered a top-three finalist for the Broncos job and has been summoned for a second interview with Bears brass.

“The #Giants announced they’ve completed their interview with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. He met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and Joe Schoen, who was hired last week as the Giants’ new general manager,” ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Monday, January 24.

The 51-year-old seems certain to receive a second stint in the big chair following six years (2015-2020) as the Falcons’ head man. Quinn finished his Atlanta tenure with a 46-44 record that included a 3-2 mark in the postseason and one Super Bowl appearance.

Quinn skyrocketed his once-tenuous stock in Dallas, spearheading a defense that led the NFL in takeaways and ranked seventh in points allowed. His tutelage unlocked a breakout campaign for Diggs and expected Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for linebacker Micah Parsons.

“Q just found a way to touch everybody in our defensive room’s heart,” Parsons said earlier this month, via ESPN. “I think he found a way for us all to want to fight for him, play for him. Some things is just more than football and I think that’s what Q represents. It’s never just football with Q. … He’s a hands-on coach. He made sure you really understood everything that was going on. He didn’t let nothing go without being understood, so I think that’s what Q did to us.”