Ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Blasts NFL Fans for ‘Unemployed Jokes’

One former Dallas Cowboys star is speaking out after NFL fans dropped comments and jokes about his status as a free agent.

Dallas has a tendency for outspoken, passionate players. Since the dynasty era of the 1990s, the Cowboys have had names that have made headlines off the field as well on it. However, former wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn’t exactly that type of player when he played for Dallas.

In the years since, Beasley has grown more vocal about his stance on many things, most notably the league’s COVID-19 policy while a member of the Buffalo Bills. After a tense but productive ending with the Bills, Beasley remains a free agent without a team.

On Twitter, Beasley blasted those who are saying he’s a free agent due to his ability.

“All these “unemployed” jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore,” Beasley wrote on August 28. “You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months. I still grabbed 80 catches with 3 broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted.”

Beasley has been linked to a return to Dallas, but nothing concrete has happened. In the meantime, he continues to speak on his experience with the league’s previous COVID-19 policy.

Beasley Believes He Helped Other NFL Players

Beasley’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine was a major talking point over the past two NFL seasons. The former Dallas wide receiver didn’t only refuse the shots, but he also went public with his decision to do so.

Before his Tweet about the “unemployed jokes,” the 33-year-old receiver responded to a fan that was angry about Beasley’s call-out of the Bills and team legend Bruce Smith for urging the vaccination. The fan says that Beasley acted selfishly, but he clearly does not agree.

“I shot my mouth off cause people who were like me couldn’t,” Beasley said. “Undrafted young guys were told they couldn’t get jobs if they weren’t vaxxed. And now according to the CDC we are no different. The selfish thing would have been to say nothing and just collect my check.”

Despite the NFL’s policies, Beasley remained an important member of the Bills through the 2021 season, catching 83 passes for 693 receiving yards and a touchdown last year per PFR.

Former Cowboys Star Would Be Open to Return

While Beasley figures out where he will play next (or if he will play in the NFL again,) he has made it known that he’s up for a return to Cowboys Stadium.

On July 26, Beasley revealed his willingness to be a Cowboy again after Blogging the Boys contributor Roy White wondered if he would be down to play for Dallas.

“To play with Dak [Prescott], I would,” Beasley Tweeted.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

That was over a month ago and Dallas has had a wide receiver injury crisis since, but the Cowboys never signed Beasley and the rumors remained rumors. With the NFL season starting in less than a week, it remains unclear if the receiver will find a team.