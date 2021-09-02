Cowboys to Sign Former Eagles Running Back: Report

The Dallas Cowboys running back room just got deeper as the team has agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles rusher Corey Clement, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Clement will be on the Cowboys active roster rather than the practice squad when the team makes the signing official. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that Clement is expected to contribute immediately as the team’s No. 3 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

“Cowboys are signing RB Corey Clement to a one-year contract, source said,” Gehlken tweeted. “This developed quickly over course of the day, his flight to Dallas already in works. He’ll not only be their No. 3 back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard but importantly a core special teamer.”

Clement Played a Key Role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl Run During the 2017 Season

New Cowboys RB Corey Clement was part of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/GFU2mDYzRK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 1, 2021

Clement has now played for the majority of NFC East teams spending his first four NFL seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Giants this offseason. The Giants opted to release Clement as part of their final roster cuts to reach the 53-man threshold heading into Week 1. Clement posted his best season his rookie year notching 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

The running back also added 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 16 contests. Clement also played a key role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win to close the 2017 season. The running back had four receptions for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown in the big game.

Clement Had a Standout Career at Wisconsin





Play



Corey Clement || Ultimate Wisconsin Highlights Welcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) All Rights Reserved. No Copyright Infringement Intended. This video is non-profit, made for entertainment purposes only. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to Harris Highlights, the #1 subscribed and most viewed College Football highlight channel on YouTube! Here, you will find more videos than… 2015-11-08T17:55:44Z

Clement was a highly-touted running back coming out of Wisconsin. The running back had a stellar senior season with the Badgers notching 314 rushes for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016. Clement also added 12 receptions for 132 yards in 13 contests. Coming out of Wisconsin, NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Clement to Peyton Barber.

“Clement’s lack of durability combined with a lack of value as a third-down option could hurt his draft stock, but negative feedback from inside the program could be just as big at this point,” Zierlein noted heading into the draft. “Clement has the size and athletic ability that will help him land on a depth chart, but he appears to lack the fluidity, decisiveness, and vision needed to become a dependable, productive starting running back. His best fit might be as a “committee back” in a one-cut running scheme.”

McCarthy: ‘It’s Not Necessary for Zeke to Run the Ball 25 Times’

Clement has not proven to be a consistent NFL RB1, but the Cowboys already have a dynamic duo in Elliott and Pollard. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has emphasized the team’s desire not to overwork Elliott making backs like Pollard and Clement even more important.

“Well, I think at this point, you’ve got to be conscientious of it [Elliott’s workload] because when you look at a player like Zeke, because of what he’s done at the level, the volume that he’s done early in his year,” McCarthy told reporters on July 29th. “I think you have to be cognizant of the long road. I’ve always viewed training camp and particularly early season football, now the last place I worked we were very young in our personnel philosophy.

“So, there was always a bigger gap between our younger players and older players. So, we played younger players early all the time, and as a coach, it takes a while to get used to that. But the point I’m making is by November, December those young guys were able to contribute. So, we got Tony Pollard, Rico’s [Dowdle] looked really good. Sewo [Olonilua] is off to a good camp. So, you have some younger guys that can play and produce. It’s not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25 times, 30 times a game. The most important thing is when you get into December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25, 30 times [per game] if needed. So, that’s the way I’ve always viewed it, particularly at that position.”