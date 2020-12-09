Cowboys Hit All-Time Low as NFL Changes Week 15 Game vs. 49ers

For the first time in the franchise’s esteemed history, the Dallas Cowboys are flexed out of Sunday Night Football.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Dallas’ Week 15 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, originally scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT on Dec. 20, will now take place at noon CT on CBS, with Giants-Browns moving into the SNF slot.

America’s Team is America’s Team no more. The Mike McCarthy-coached Cowboys will finish the 2020 campaign winless (0-4) in primetime games, something that hasn’t occurred since 2010 when Jason Garrett began calling the shots.

The club is slated to close the year at Cincinnati, home for the Niners and Philadelphia Eagles, and at New York for the second of two divisional affairs.

Easy Call

It was a no-brainer flex decision for the league after the Cowboys were trounced by the Baltimore Ravens, 34-17, on Tuesday night. The defeat dropped Jerry Jones’ squad to 3-9, removing them from NFC East contention — and the national television schedule.

Despite 12 days to prepare for the twice-rescheduled game, Dallas’ moribund defense had no answer for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ rushing attack, which totaled 294 yards and two touchdowns, including 94 yards and a score on 13 attempts from Jackson in his first game off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sadly, the 294 yards is only the second-most Mike Nolan’s unit surrendered this season. You may remember they ceded a ridiculous 307 ground yards to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.