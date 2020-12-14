Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Reacts to Blowing Out Bengals in Revenge Game

The Dallas Cowboys treated Andy Dalton as if he won the Super Bowl following Sunday’s 30-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Because this was the veteran quarterback’s Super Bowl.

“I got water thrown on me and everything (in the locker room). Everybody was excited,” Dalton said after the game, via the team’s official website. “(Head coach) Mike (McCarthy) and a lot of the guys made it a big deal. “It feels good to come back to a place that I was for a long time and to win.”

Dalton, of course, was unceremoniously dumped by the Bengals in May after QB Joe Burrow became the No. 1 overall pick. Thus ended a decade-long reign under center which featured more than 34,000 passing yards, 200 touchdowns, 70 wins, and three Pro Bowl trips for the 2011 second-round draft pick.

Dalton quickly and serendipitously found a new home with the Cowboys, who, as luck would have it, were scheduled to play Cincinnati this season. And after Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, the stars aligned for the 33-year-old to face his former team in enemy colors — in enemy territory.

Aided by a stunningly active defense that forced three turnovers and scored on a fumble-six, Dalton was accurate and poised amid the Week 14 demolishing. He completed 16-of-23 attempts for 185 yards, two TDs, and zero interceptions, finishing with a sterling 122.6 QB rating.

The numbers don’t blow you away, and the Cowboys are still 4-9, but Dalton simply had more oomph in his craft at Paul Brown Stadium. It was plainly obvious. His passes were zippier, his step bouncier. His team won because of him, not in spite of him.

The power of a #RevengeGame.