McCarthy Makes Announcement on Cowboys Starting QB Andy Dalton

All signs point to Andy Dalton’s imminent return under center.

Per Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, the veteran quarterback practiced Monday upon clearing both the NFL’s concussion and COVID-19 protocols following the team’s bye week.

“He was cleared to participate in practice,” McCarthy said Monday. “He had a good day. We had a mock game type of practice. And he was a full participant.”

Dalton sustained a concussion on Oct. 25 amid Dallas’ 25-3 loss to Washington. He missed the next week’s road game at Philadelphia before being sent to the COVID list on Nov. 3. The 31-year-old reportedly was not asymptomatic, though little else is known about his experience with the virus.

Rookie Ben DiNucci started for Dalton against the Eagles and third-stringer Garrett Gilbert got the nod for the Cowboys’ Week 9 defeat to Pittsburgh. Despite Gilbert’s impressive showing, team brass quickly reaffirmed Dalton’s standing as the QB1, health willing.