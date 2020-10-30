Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci Shares Inspiring Advice from Dak Prescott

Ben DiNucci was roaming the halls of The Star on Wednesday, reality dawning that he could soon start his first NFL game, when Dak Prescott bumped into the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie quarterback.

“Kind of just walked up to him and said, ‘Hey this isn’t what you said my rookie year was going to be like,'” he joked to Prescott. ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

This time last week, DiNucci was holding a clipboard for Andy Dalton, expecting another 60 minutes of inactivity. Now he’s suddenly atop the depth chart, replacing the man for whom Dalton held a clipboard not long ago.

“As a rookie and a seventh-rounder coming in, you see Dak and you see Andy at the top of the depth chart, you think ‘There’s no chance I’m going to be on the field this year.’ But it’s 2020, what else do you expect?” DiNucci conveyed to reporters Thursday, via the team’s official website.

In “great spirits” despite his season-ending ankle injury, Prescott laughed off the remark and gave DiNucci a hug. Then imparted a bit of invaluable guidance to the No. 231 overall pick of the 2020 draft, whose starting debut will come in primetime on the road against the hated Philadelphia Eagles.