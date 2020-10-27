Cowboys Rookie QB Sounds Off on Potential Week 8 Start at Eagles

Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

On a moment’s notice, seventh-round draft pick and second-string quarterback Ben DiNucci went from holding a clipboard to firing his first career pass for the Dallas Cowboys, relieving a concussed Andy Dalton in Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Now, DiNucci is faced with the prospect of remaining under center as Dallas heads to Philadelphia for a crucial midseason grudge match that carries major NFC East title implications.

Things happen justlikethat — a split second — in this business. Terrifying, daunting, overwhelming.

But the heady 23-year-old is unfazed.

“Not sure how all the (concussion) protocols work and stuff of that nature, but if my number’s called I’ll be the first one in the building tomorrow and the last one to leave,” DiNucci said when asked about replacing Dalton in Week 8, via the team’s official website. “I have to prepare like I have been for the past two months. Nothing changes.”

The way the league’s concussion protocol works, as Dalton is learning, requires a player with a brain injury to pass through various prongs before practicing, let alone playing on a few days’ turnaround. In addition to light sensitivity tests and gradually-increasing aerobic activities, Dalton will need to get the green light from an independent neurologist as well as the Cowboys’ own medical staff.

“He’ll have to work through that,” team VP Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. ” … It’s very unfortunate obviously. Andy is a pro and thinking about him, and he’ll be in protocol, and we’ll see how he progresses.”

Barring a miraculous recovery, DiNucci will assume first-string reps when Dallas returns to practice Wednesday, with recently-signed journeyman Garrett Gilbert his lone backup. The James Madison product, known for his accuracy, completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards against Washington; his first attempt upon entering in the third quarter was a beautifully-laid, 32-yard sideline strike to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

That proved to be DiNucci’s lone highlight. He was sacked three times and harassed countless others as the Cowboys were blown out in the nation’s capital, 25-3, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

“Obviously, he’s going to learn on the fly. Obviously, he had a nice throw to Amari down the sideline. There is plenty of learning to do for Ben,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Monday, citing “decision-making and pocket management,” per beat reporter Michael Gehlken.



Challenge Ahead; Met Head On

Should he draw the start this Sunday, DiNucci — whom head coach Mike McCarthy loosely compared to Marc Bulger and Stephen Jones to Tony Romo — has a decent parachute, surrounded by an assortment of weapons. The Cowboys are also expected to regain All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 7 due to a concussion, and possibly center Joe Looney, eligible for activation from short-term injured reserve.

Every bit of fortuity helps when facing the league’s seventh-best pass defense, which surrenders just 220.4 air yards per game. This is not what anyone would call an ideal opponent, considering the circumstances.

“He has a lot of work to do,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said. “If he is gonna go this week, he’ll have the reps to prepare.”

DiNucci, however, is confident in his abilities, because his abilities are crafted with the assistance of his mentor, a guy who’s done pretty well historically against the hated divisional rival.

“I’ve paid attention to Dak,” DiNucci said in May, via ESPN. “He’s had a great few years. It’s crazy to think that’s the guy I’m going to be learning from, so I’m paying extra attention. You think of the playmakers on offense, Amari Cooper, [Michael Gallup], they had really good years; bringing in CeeDee [Lamb]; Zeke [Elliott] in the backfield. Some of those vertical shots in the offense helped. It’s going to be a fun offense, a similar one to what we ran in college. And Dak is a similar quarterback. I’m a guy that uses my legs, extends plays, that kind of off-platform stuff, different arm angles.”

