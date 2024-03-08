Cowboys Could Add ‘Physical’ RB Compared to Adrian Peterson

It’s no secret that one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ positions of need are at running back. They could target a “physical” back in the mold of Adrian Peterson to fill that void.

As the Cowboys enter the offseason, starting running back Tony Pollard will be a free agent. It’s unclear if Pollard will be back after a mediocre season as the starting back. Even if Pollard does return, the Cowboys will likely look for complementary help for Pollard, whether that’s through the draft or free agency.

Tim Hamm of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation mentions Notre Dame RB Audric Estime as an option.

“Notre Dame’s Audric Estime is projected to be a fourth-round pick by most draft experts, and the Cowboys might be interested in the low-risk, high-reward selection,” writes Hamm.

Audric Estime Models His Game After Adrian Peterson

Heavy Sports caught up with Estime at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and was asked which running back he compares himself to and it’s none other than former MVP Adrian Peterson. Peterson was known for his physical, bruising style as a 6-foot-1, 217-pound back who carved out a 15-year career while finishing with nearly 15,000 rushing yards — the fifth-most in NFL history.

“I’d say Adrian Peterson,” Estime told Heavy Sports on Friday, March 1. “The reason is because he’s a bigger guy, a physical guy and he runs like he has bills to pay, and that’s how I run. He’s also a guy who moves like a smaller back. He’s very light on his feet. He’s quick and fast. He can run routes. He can pass protect. He can do it all. That’s why I model my game after him.”

Audric Estime Met With Cowboys at NFL Combine

Estime also confirmed that he met with the Cowboys at the NFL Combine.

Top-ranked RB Audric Estime confirms he has formally met with #Cowboys. Perhaps the pick late in the first or on Day 2? — DJ Siddiqi (@DJSiddiqi) March 1, 2024