Heads Must Roll in Wake of ‘Unacceptable’ Cowboys Loss to Browns

Thoughts and observations on the Dallas Cowboys‘ 49-38 home defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4:

McCarthy Put It Best: That this is an “unacceptable” continuation of last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The grizzled head coach correctly noted the team’s league-worst minus-7 turnover margin, vowing “it will not be the identity of this football team. It can’t be.” Dallas (1-3) committed three more giveaways against Cleveland; Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott each fumbled, and Prescott threw an interception. Helps explain why they’re one onside kick away from a winless start to 2020.

Changes Needed: Anyone who watched this game and blames Prescott has an ax to grind. Simple as that. The continually record-setting quarterback is the least of the Cowboys’ problems. Let’s start with a defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed, that surrenders 49 points and an appalling 307 rushing yards to the Browns and some guy named D’Ernest Johnson. A defense that can’t cover, can’t tackle, can’t contain, and crumbles under the weight of itself game in and game out. So what should happen? There are a few options:

Fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan: This is highly, highly unlikely given the infancy of the season and McCarthy’s longstanding relationship with Nolan. But a public admonishment or private talking-to is the least McCarthy could do. There has to be a showing of accountability, because the results are inexcusable — injuries or not. He absolutely cannot foster a losing culture, or even give that appearance, after succeeding Jason Garrett.

Change the in-house personnel: Starters LB Jaylon Smith, DB Daryl Worley, and S Xavier Woods all played at a replacement level against Cleveland. The problem is, the Cowboys are especially hurting in their secondary and linebacker corps, so it’s tough to justify their benching. But things cannot continue at its current pace, with the club projected to surrender a franchise-record 584 points. McCarthy and Nolan took a half-measure, swapping veteran S Darian Thompson for sophomore Donovan Wilson, however it wasn’t enough. Backups like LB Francis Bernard and CB CJ Goodwin couldn’t possibly be much worse.

Seek outside help: It’s time for Jerry and Stephen Jones to bite the bullet and call Earl Thomas. Again, if only for the optics, giving the illusion to a vexed fan base that they’re attempting to right the wrongs. Assuming Thomas is out of their price range, the Cowboys still would be wise to at least comb over the free-agent and trade markets. Here’s what it’d say to their players: Step up or sit down.

Fractious Locker Room?

I thought DeMarcus Lawrence’s brutally honest assessment — “I call the [defense] soft” and “it’s not my job to worry about the scheme” — was extremely telling. If the self-proclaimed alpha male feels this way, what do his less-verbose teammates think? Is he speaking for everyone? Lawrence essentially is saying, “Coaches coach, players play,” which essentially is a shot at Nolan. You get the feeling that another loss will create a locker-room divide McCarthy may not be able to repair. (Side note: Lawrence, he of no sacks or QB hits, shouldn’t talk.)

Senseless Dak Blame

I harped on this point earlier, but it’s mind-boggling how Prescott is catching flak for a 502-yard, four-touchdown effort. Baffling. He single-handily kept Dallas afloat, as usual, and now has the most passing yards through four games in NFL history. That’s a byproduct of a defense constantly putting the offense in holes for Prescott to climb out of. I can’t recall seeing another franchise signal-caller slighted more often by his own fans — the same fans who’ll beg for his return if (when?) Dak bolts elsewhere.

What’s Up With Amari?

Yes, the $100 million WR led the Cowboys with 134 yards and a score on 12 receptions, but Prescott’s lone pick was the result of Cooper bailing on his route. “That was on me,” he admitted in his post-game remarks. It’s becoming a disturbing trend for Cooper, who copped to the same infraction following Week 3. And further proof that Prescott deserves exoneration rather than castigation.

Looking Ahead

The Cowboys will remain at limited-capacity AT&T Stadium for their first divisional matchup of the year versus the 0-4 Giants. The home club opened as 9.5-point favorites for a tilt that is a must-win if they’re to realize their championship (or playoff) aspirations.

