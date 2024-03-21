Former Cowboys First-Round Bust Finds New Home, Signs With Ninth Team

A former Dallas Cowboys first-round is landing with a new team.

As noted by Anthony Miller of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League are signing defensive end Taco Charlton. The Stallions will be Charlton’s ninth professional team since entering the NFL seven years prior.

Taco Charlton Was First-Round Pick of Cowboys in 2017

The 29-year-old Charlton was originally a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. However, he lasted just two seasons in Dallas and was eventually released during his third season without playing in a single game.

During his two years with the Cowboys, Charlton posted just 46 tackles and four sacks in 27 games and seven starts. He started the first seven games of the 2018 season, but a shoulder injury took him out of the starting lineup.

The University of Michigan alum has since become a journeyman, bouncing from team to team. He latched on with the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 season, posting five sacks – still his career high – and 21 tackles in 10 games and five starts.

He has since spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. However, he’s posted minimal production, racking up just 2.5 sacks and 28 tackles in the three seasons since.

Charlton was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023; however, was cut before the season started without appearing in a regular season game. He’s also had offseason stints with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Through six NFL seasons, Charlton has posted 95 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 60 games and 13 starts.

Eric Kendricks Passed on Bigger Deal From Niners: Report

The Cowboys haven’t made much of a splash in free agency, but they have made one major move.

Dallas’ lone outside free agent signing, former Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks, signed with the Cowboys over the San Francisco 49ers. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Kendricks turned down a bigger deal from the Niners to sign with the Cowboys.

“Word has it Kendricks took less from the Cowboys than he had from the 49ers,” writes Archer. “Call it the power of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer or a major difference in cost of living and taxes between Texas and northern California.”

Kendricks played under Mike Zimmer during the first six seasons of his career (2015-2021) when he was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. The 31-year-old was named a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during the 2019 season after leading the team with 110 tackles.

Prior to signing with the Cowboys, it was expected that Kendricks would sign with San Francisco. However, he pivoted hours later and instead decided to reunite with Zimmer in Dallas.

Kendricks explained what he’s learned from Zimmer over the course of his career.

Via Nick Eatman of the Cowboys’ official website:

“The level of detail and the amount of football that I learned with Zimm was tremendous,” Kendricks said. “I feel like I’ll never take that for granted and that’s why I’m back with him right now. Just being at the facility today, it’s all becoming real. I’m very excited to play, it’s obviously the sport I grew up playing. Love playing middle linebacker. I’m happy I’m able to be in Coach ZImm’s system again. It felt right.”

During the course of his nine-year career – he spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers – Kendricks holds career totals of 1,036 tackles and nine interceptions in 132 games.