Cowboys Could Sign Super Bowl Champion Defender

A former Super Bowl champion could be an “ideal fit” for the Dallas Cowboys.

As the Cowboys continue to progress through training camp, one of their weaker areas is their run defense. During the 2021 season, Dallas ranked 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed and 23rd in rush yards per attempt allowed.

NFL.com analyst Marc Ross listed the top free agents remaining and mentions the Cowboys as a fit for five-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion Ndamukong Suh. Ross attributes the fact that Dallas didn’t make major upgrades to the interior of their defensive line as why they should target the 35-year-old veteran.

“The Cowboys have a lot of quick, undersized players on the defensive line, which is great for rushing the passer but not so great when trying to stop the run,” said Ross. “Dallas’ defense ranked 16th in the NFL against the run a year ago and hasn’t made any major changes this offseason, outside of spending a fifth-round pick on John Ridgeway. Neville Gallimore, 25, and Osa Odighizuwa, 23, are solid, but adding Suh to rotate in and help lead the young players is something the Cowboys should consider.”

Cowboys’ Interior Linemen Are Underwhelming

The Cowboys’ projected starting interior linemen — Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa — were more than underwhelming last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Gallimore posted a 49.8 defensive grade, while Odighizuwa posted a 46.9 grade, ranking 89th among all defensive tackles.

Among all of their interior linemen, Carlos Watkins (58.3 defensive grade) ranked 57th among 108 qualifying tackles last season. In other words, the Cowboys simply don’t have an interior presence. That could spell trouble for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

While Suh clearly isn’t the dominant run-stuffer he was earlier in his career, he’s the most accomplished defensive tackle left on the market. His 2021 season was about on par with the Cowboys’ defensive tackles — 49.4 defensive grade, 50.2 run defense grade. However, his 2020 season (61.8 defensive grade, 67.0 run defensive grade) while helping lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win showed what he’s still capable of in the latter stages of his career.

Suh Could Be ‘High-End Backup,’ Says Analyst

The 12-year veteran has missed just two games during his career and that was back during the 2011 season. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues that Suh could still be a “high-end backup” at worst.

“Suh can still be a reliable starter, and at worst, he would be a high-end backup in just about any system,” says Knox. “Not only could Suh help improve Dallas’ run defense, but he could also serve as an interior pass-rushing complement to Lawrence and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.”

With the Cowboys possessing roughly $20 million in available cap space, Dallas could easily sign Suh. The veteran defensive tackle earned $9 million last season and $8 million in 2020 on one-year deals. Considering he remains unsigned deep into training camp, there’s a good chance he’d sign for even less than what he re-signed for in Tampa Bay.

It appears as if the Cowboys are content with their defensive tackle situation at the moment. But if Dallas proves to be weak on the interior early in the season, don’t be surprised if they sign Suh.