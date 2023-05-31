Cowboys Should Cut ‘Notable’ $13 Million Veteran: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from a longtime veteran in the offseason.

As suggested by The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond, the Cowboys “should” cut cornerback Jourdan Lewis before the start of the season. Lewis has been a member of Dallas since they used a third-round draft pick on him. Diamond argues that the Cowboys’ loaded depth at cornerback plus the emergence of last year’s rookie, DaRon Bland, could make Lewis a cap casualty.

Why the Cowboys Should Cut Lewis: Analyst

“Jourdan Lewis was the Dallas Cowboys’ third-round pick in 2017 and had several productive seasons at cornerback until he sustained a foot injury and landed on IR after six games in 2022,” writes Diamond. “He’s scheduled to earn $5 million this season in his final season under contract. The Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore as their starters, with last year’s fifth-round pick DaRon Bland playing well (five interceptions and 54 tackles) as the third corner in Lewis’ absence.”

As Diamond mentions, he’s scheduled to earn $5 million this season after part of the final year of a three-year deal he inked during the 2021 offseason. If Dallas chooses to release Lewis, the Cowboys would absorb just $1.2 million in a dead cap hit and would get $4.7 million in cap savings.

The Cowboys’ looming deals with cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb should encourage Dallas to save as much money as they can. According to Spotrac, Diggs’ market value is $15.4 million per season across four years at a total of $61.8 million. Meanwhile, Lamb’s projected market value is $22.5 million per year across four seasons at a total of $90.4 million.

“Dallas has $14.2 million in cap room but will look to extend Diggs (a potential free agent in 2024) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who are two-time Pro Bowlers,” writes Diamond. “Lewis looks like a likely cap casualty.”

Jourdan Lewis Has Served as Key Cornerback Since 2017 Season

Since arriving in Dallas prior to the 2017 season, Lewis has started 43 of his 83 career games. He’s mostly served as the Cowboys’ nickel cornerback, appearing in at least 76% of the defensive snaps in the games he’s appeared in four of the past six years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis posted a 59.1 defensive grade in the six games he appeared in last season. Meanwhile, Bland posted an even better defensive grade of 66.0.

As Pro Football Reference notes, Bland allowed 9.2 yards per completion, a 71.4% completion rate and an 82.2 passer rating last season. Meanwhile, Lewis allowed 8.9 yards per completion, a 73.1% completion rate and a 74.2 passer rating last season. It is worth noting, however, that Bland did lead the Cowboys in interceptions with five. Lewis has never posted more than three interceptions in a single season.

Considering the Cowboys also feature other young corners such as former second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph and former third-round pick Nahshon Wright, there appears to be little room for Lewis on the roster entering the 2023 season.

Barring an injury or an unexpectedly dominant training camp performance, one should expect Lewis to be cut before the start of the 2023 season.