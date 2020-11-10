Cowboys Provide Major News on QB Dak Prescott’s Injury Recovery

Dak Prescott is doing better than anticipated in his recovery from a gruesome right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones revealed Monday that doctors consider the franchise quarterback “ahead of schedule” following season-ending surgery and believe Prescott will return closer to the four-month mark of his six-month rehab timeline.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule. He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise,” Jones told reporters Monday, via ESPN.

Injured in the team’s win over the Giants, Prescott underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 12 and was discharged from the hospital the next day. One week later, the two-time Pro Bowl passer was deemed infection-free as medical staff reportedly “were closely monitoring the situation to guard against it.”

Jones spouted positivity then, too, vowing Dallas “absolutely not” has given up on Prescott as its long-term signal-caller.

“He’s our future,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan when asked if the injury affected their feelings. “He’s special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It’s something our doctors feel like he’ll overcome, and he’ll come back better than ever.”

Unsigned beyond 2020, an impending unrestricted free agent, Prescott is expected to be healthy enough to practice by late April or early May, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed last month.