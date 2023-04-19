Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sends Bold Message on Ezekiel Elliott Amid Rumors

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a bold message on a potential reunion with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

As the Cowboys enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Elliott remains a free agent following his release from Dallas last month. While speaking on the Adam Schefter podcast, Prescott opened up on the possibility of Elliott re-joining the Cowboys organization down the road.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Dak Prescott on the AdamSchefter podcast when asked about the possibility of Ezekiel Elliott returning to the Cowboys: ‘That sure would be nice. There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen.'”

Dak Prescott Spotted Working out With Ezekiel Elliott

Prescott’s comments on a potential reunion with Elliott come shortly after the two were spotted working out with fellow Cowboys teammates — CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Simi Fehoko — in Prescott’s backyard.

Dak Prescott holding workout sessions on his personal turf field with Jake Ferguson, Simi Fehoko, and… Ezekiel Elliott? 👀 #Cowboys [ 📸 via 42ndwitness – IG ] pic.twitter.com/i05mBoS8nu — Ernie (@es3_09) April 12, 2023

Although the Cowboys released Elliott just last month, team owner Jerry Jones left the possibility open of the three-time Pro Bowl rejoining Dallas.

Via Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I don’t want to ever leave him hanging or fans hanging or anybody,” Jones said. “But I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table.”

Cowboys Not Bringing Back Ezekiel Elliott: Report

Although Jones’ public comments indicate that Dallas is open to a reunion, The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reports that the Cowboys have no plans to re-sign Elliott.

“The reluctance of Jerry and Stephen Jones to definitively declare that Elliott won’t return has led to speculation that he’ll be back. He won’t,” Moore wrote on April 4.

“The club gave his No. 21 to corner Stephon Gilmore. Stephen Jones acknowledged the Cowboys didn’t even present Elliott with a reduced offer in an effort to keep him. The reason: respect. The number that would make sense to keep Elliott on this roster is one he wouldn’t accept.”

The Cowboys released Elliott in a salary cap move that saved the team $10.9 million. The 27-year-old back had four years left on a six-year, $90 million contract extension he signed with Dallas back in 2019.

The move was made for obvious cost-cutting measures. Elliott was due to earn $10.9 million in base salary and had a $16.7 million cap hit for the 2023 season, which would have been the second-highest figure among all running backs.

However, the decision was also made due to Elliott’s declining production. The veteran back went through a career-low season that saw him run for just 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry. Furthermore, he continued to be a non-factor in the receiving game as Tony Pollard saw an increased role on offense. Elliott posted just 17 receptions for 92 receiving yards after he caught 47 passes during the season prior.

Team owner Jerry Jones released a statement shortly following the decision to cut Elliott.

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team,” Jones said.

With the Cowboys moving forward with Pollard as the team’s featured back — along with a potential running back addition during the NFL draft — it appears the only way Elliott could find his way back to Dallas is if the team suffers a major injury at the position during the season.