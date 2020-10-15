Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Ankle Injury, 2021 Comeback [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed for the first time his devastating ankle fracture and subsequent rehab process.

Taking to social media Thursday, four days after sustaining the season-ending injury, Prescott expressed appreciation for an outpouring of support and vowed to return “stronger and better” next season.

“Just want everyone to know that I’m doing well and I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming — from teammates, to family, to friends, to fans I don’t know, to former and current players around the league, and players around all sports. I just wanted to say thank you; they’re definitely appreciated and received well. Just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference. In great spirits. Headed to see the doctor, headed to see my leg for the first time post-surgery. Ready to start this road to comeback. This little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward and write it. I’m in great spirits, and I’m gonna stay that way. Looking forward to this football season, seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it. Excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan. I know it’s bigger than anything that I see or I could imagine, but I’m trusting Him. My faith is doubled down more than ever and I’m thankful He’s my savior and guides me in life. I know through Him all this will be possible and all this will be a great comeback and a great story. Once again, thank you for your support, thank you for your love. Ready to get this journey of the comeback started. God bless you all. Thank you.”

“Ready to start this road to comeback.” Update from @dak ✊ pic.twitter.com/xuPCvfYnP4 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 15, 2020

Dak Stops by The Star

Prescott underwent successful surgery Sunday night to correct his right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed, Prescott arrived at the Cowboys’ facility as the team began full-scale preparations for Week 6 versus Arizona.