Dak Prescott ‘Not Happy’ With Mike McCarthy’s Decision on Cooper Rush

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t too happy entering the team’s Week 6 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Cowboys prepare for their fifth straight week starting Cooper Rush at quarterback, the team’s actual starting quarterback — Prescott — isn’t happy that he’s sitting for the fifth straight week, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. Prescott has yet to be medically cleared to return from his surgically-repaired right thumb injury.

Via Clarence Hill Jr of Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“You’ve got to trust the medical process,” McCarthy said. “This is a 17-game season. That was my immediate response. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it. You’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative because that doesn’t really line up with him the way he approaches preparing to play. This really is following the medical timeline and he’s doing all of the things you could possibly do and more to get ready.”

Prescott on Cowboys Decision: ‘I Understand the Process’

The 29-year-old veteran hasn’t played since his suffering his thumb injury in the season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since his injury, Rush has led the Cowboys to a 4-0 record. Since making his first start during the 2021 season, Dallas has gone undefeated in Rush’s starts.

Although Prescott won’t start in the team’s big NFC East matchup versus the undefeated Eagles, he understands that it’s a process.

“I understand the process,” Prescott said. “The week can be frustrating. But game day, I’m excited for my brothers. Excited to watch them go and do my part and supporting. The week is the frustrating part. Game plan, going through it. Something you are used to doing.”

Prescott had the stitches removed just two weeks ago after undergoing surgery on Sep. 12. He was recently cleared to throw by doctors, but only threw passes with his left hand during the media portion open to practice, as noted by Hill.

“During the media portion of practice, Prescott did not take any snaps from center with other quarterbacks and he only threw passes with his left hand,” said Hill. “He did throw to receivers after the practice.”

Prescott Originally Given 6-to-8 Week Timetable

While the Cowboys will certainly enter their toughest test of the season versus the Eagles, there’s little point in rushing their franchise quarterback back from injury. When Prescott initially suffered his injury in the season opener, he was given a timetable to return of roughly six-to-eight weeks. By the time Dallas visits Philadelphia in Week 6, it will have been five weeks since his injury.

However, as Jon Machota of The Athletic notes, McCarthy wants Prescott to go through a full week of practice before he returns. Considering Prescott isn’t even taking regular snaps under center, it makes sense why he’s being held out for another week.

McCarthy also remains uncommitted to the idea of Prescott serving as the backup to Rush this week. Will Grier has served as Rush’s backup during Prescott’s absence.

“I get the question. But until we go through this phase that we are in I can’t really give an clear answer,” McCarthy said. “I want to see him throw today. That is where my head’s at.”