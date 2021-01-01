Cowboys Lose 2 Key Players to COVID-19 List Ahead of Must-Win Finale

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that starting safety Donovan Wilson, despite speculation, did not test positive for the coronavirus. The bad news is that two other players are now ineligible to play in Sunday’s must-win regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

Confirming media reports, the Cowboys announced Friday that S Darian Thompson and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves come hours after head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that an unnamed player had contracted the virus and that the team would conduct a remote practice ahead of Week 17.

“We’re going to do the extended protocol today. So, we actually, as I’m on here right now, all of the virtual meetings are occurring with the coaches and players,” McCarthy said. “And I guess we’ll be back to what you call a standard Saturday schedule in the morning.” Although Dallas was impacted by the pandemic this season — look no further than their Week 13 Tuesday night loss to Baltimore — the organization has done an admirable job keeping the virus at bay. Prior to Friday’s news, only two players from the 53-man roster (quarterback Andy Dalton, defensive lineman Walter Palmore) tested positive in 2020.

It’s unclear whether Thompson and Hamilton were positive cases or simply identified as close contacts to an infected individual. If it’s the former, there’s a chance they also fail to get cleared in time for Wild Card weekend, provided Dallas punches its playoff ticket.

As is, the team will be short-handed as it attempts to secure the NFC East crown with a victory over the Giants and a Philadelphia win over Washington.

Replacing Thompson

This isn’t exactly devastating for the Cowboys considering Thompson lost his job to Wilson, who’s helped spearhead the NFL’s 11th-best pass defense, and who should start opposite Xavier Woods — out last week with a rib injury — at MetLife Stadium.

Thompson, who’s signed through 2021, wasn’t expected to play, anyway, as he also remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Rookie Reggie Robinson could receive an extended look in Thompson’s absence.

Replacing Hamilton

This is a bit more worrisome. Hamilton, who has notched 10 tackles this season, is a favorite of the coaching staff due to his massive (6-2, 315) stature and ability to clog running lanes.

With Hamilton sidelined, Dallas will lean heavily on rookie Neville Gallimore and midseason acquisition Eli Ankou against a New York rushing attack that averages 109.5 yards per game behind Saquon Barkley fill-in Wayne Gallman.

In addition to Thompson and Hamilton’s rule-outs, the Cowboys announced via their final Week 17 injury report that neither starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) nor reserve cornerback Rashard Robinson will not suit up Sunday.

