Cowboys’ Missed Opportunity: Derrick Henry Opens Up on Snub

Derrick Henry wanted to put on a Dallas Cowboys uniform, but that interest wasn’t reciprocated.

Henry, who signed a two-year contract worth just $16 million with the Baltimore Ravens, told The Pivot that the Cowboys never even called ahead of free agency beginning.

“They ain’t holla at me at all,” Henry told The Pivot Podcast. “It would’ve been crazy. I thought it’d been some type of reach out, some type of talks or whatever. They never reached out, you know what I’m saying? I don’t really know too much about their organization. All I know is what I hear. I was talking to my agent. They weren’t really interested. It is what it is. Like I said earlier, I’m gonna be where I’m gonna be, and I feel like Baltimore was the perfect spot.”

The Ravens signing Henry might be the best scheme fit among running backs who changed area codes this offseason.

However, adding a between-the-tackles bruiser and explosive runner such as Henry would have filled arguably the most glaring weakness on Dallas’ roster.

After passing on Henry, and the likes of free agent backs such as Saquon Barkley, D’Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Jones, the Cowboys may need to prioritize investing an early-round selection in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft in a running back.

“I think we’re having to make some tough decisions right now,” executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters during the NFL Annual Meeting. “This is an organization that’s been built on great backs, whether it’s Tony Dorsett, Herschel Walker, Emmitt Smith, Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard. We’re big believers in backs. They bring a lot to the table. Unfortunately, we’re at a point where we have to make some decisions in terms of where we allocate dollars.”

Mike McCarthy Addresses Cowboys’ Running Back Need

Running back remains a position in a major state of flux for the Cowboys, after sitting out free agency at the position.

Dallas’ current stable of backs is unproven, which could prove problematic in what has the makings of a make-or-break season for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

During the NFL Annual Meeting, McCarthy suggested that the Cowboys will look to add at the position during the upcoming draft, if not before.

“We’re not done with that room by any means, whether it’s a veteran or there is a draft pick,” McCarthy told reporters. “Signing Rico back was important. He was someone who was part of the one-two rotation last year, so we feel good about him.”

The Cowboys clearly are confident in Dowdle, but it’s difficult to envision him being more than a piece of a larger backfield puzzle that’s yet to be complete.

How Much Cap Space Do the Cowboys Have?

Much of the Cowboys’ strategy during free agency has been dictated by a lack of cap space.

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have just $6.24 million in cap space.

Even as free agency turns a corner into its third wave, the Cowboys still have limited spending flexibility, which makes it difficult to live up to Jerry Jones’ “all-in” proclamation for 2024, which the owner has since walked back.