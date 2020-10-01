Ezekiel Elliott Answers to Frustration, ‘Panic’ Surrounding Cowboys’ Season

Taking the temperature of the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys‘ locker room, star running back Ezekiel Elliott relayed a message to the hand-wringing fan base:

R-E-L-A-X. Because they’re R-E-L-A-X-E-D.

“I don’t think we’re frustrated. It’s early in the season. We have a lot of football left,” Elliott told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic. “I don’t think there is any reason to panic. I think we just have to keep getting better week in and week out. It’s important this week. We got to get back on track.”

Elliott, for all his ability, has contributed to the misery. In Week 2, the NFL’s highest-paid RB contracted a case of butterfingers, fumbling three times and losing one as Dallas snuck past Atlanta. In Week 3, Elliott literally could not catch, dropping three passes amid Dallas’ 38-31 defeat in Seattle, where he ran for just 34 yards on 14 carries.

Point the finger at the defense, which has allowed 77 points across that span. Point the finger at quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw two interceptions — including a game-ender — against the Seahawks.

But the buck, Elliott affirmed, stops with him.

“I’ve just got to focus, lock in and catch the football,” he said, per the Dallas Morning News, explaining that his drops were the most bothersome.



While any loss will be deemed discouraging, a bit of perspective is required. The season remains in its infancy and, as of this writing, the entire NFC East is struggling, with no team above .500. The Redskins are 1-2, the Eagles 0-2-1, and the Giants 0-3.

And next on the docket for the Cowboys is a cushy home matchup versus 2-1 Cleveland. It isn’t exactly a get-right game, considering the Browns’ offensive threat, but it does kickstart a blue-moon three-week homestand during which the ailing club should get incrementally healthier.

Only three other times have the silver and blue received three consecutive home contests. Only once have they gone 3-0. Make it twice, and there’s a much different narrative being written about their 2020 campaign.

“I mean rarely do you ever get three home games in a row so it’s definitely a stretch you want to take full advantage of,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, via ESPN.

