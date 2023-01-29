Cowboys Make Final Decision on Kellen Moore’s Future: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have made a final decision on Kellen Moore’s future as offensive coordinator.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys and Moore have agreed to mutually part ways.

“The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources,” said Pelissero on Sunday, January 29. “Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC.”

Why the Cowboys Are Moving on From Kellen Moore

Moore had served as the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys since the 2019 season after beginning his career as a quarterbacks coach with Dallas during the 2018 season. He’s actually been a highly-regarded assistant over the years, having recently undergone interviews for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job before their decision to hire Frank Reich.

Since he took over as offensive coordinator, Dallas’ offensive unit has ranked as one of the very best in the league. The Cowboys have ranked within the top six in points scored in three different seasons, leading the league in points during the 2021 season. Dallas has also led the league in total yardage in two different seasons.

However, it became clear that the Cowboys’ 12-point output in their playoff loss versus the San Francisco 49ers may have spelled the end for Moore’s tenure in Dallas. Shortly after the game, the Cowboys went through a major overhaul in their coaching staff, letting go of key assistants such as offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, defensive assistant George Edwards and defensive line coach Leon Lett.

During his press conference addressing the coaching staff overhaul, head coach Mike McCarthy refused to commit to Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on whether he will retain OC Kellen Moore: ‘My evaluation process is still going on.’ Hasn’t met with Moore much recently. ‘I’m hopefully to get together with Kellen as early as tomorrow.’”

Mike McCarthy Will Assume Play-Calling Duties

With Moore out of the picture, McCarthy will assume play-calling duties, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News.

“Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said,” said Moore. “Moore’s position on the staff dominated conversations between McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones at The Star over the last 48 hours. Replacing Moore as the play caller was only part of the equation. The goal was to determine if the Cowboys could upgrade the spot.”

McCarthy’s background is as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, having served as a quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers before stints as an offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and 49ers.

Moore mentions how the Cowboys’ decision to instill McCarthy as the play-caller means Dallas will likely look from outside of the organization to fill the offensive coordinator position.

“The current construction of the offensive staff indicates the Cowboys will look outside of the organization to fill a coordinator’s role that will not include calling plays,” reports Moore. “It appears likely that quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, whose contract has expired, will also be a casualty of this change in direction.”