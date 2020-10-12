‘Heartbroken’ Jerry Jones Releases Lengthy Statement on Dak Prescott

As his cornerstone quarterback lay sprawled on his $1.2 billion stadium’s turf, the realization that Dak Prescott — and, by extension, the Dallas Cowboys‘ flickering playoff hopes — is severely injured compromised Jerry Jones’ face.

CBS cameras caught the Cowboys owner/general manager with a cocktail of emotions: worry, disbelief, sadness. He echoed these emotions in a detailed statement released after the team’s 37-34 Week 5 victory. And then some.

To a 27-year-old who’s overcome the loss of his mother and his brother’s suicide, who braved failed long-term contract negotiations, who fended off continual criticism amid Dallas’ 2-3 start, far be it for Jones to disclude hope and confidence.

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere. I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him. He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Update on Dak’s Surgery

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Prescott underwent successful right ankle surgery, with Schefter’s source adding the procedure turned out “very well.” Specialist Gene Curry handled the repair on referral from Cowboys Head Team Orthopedist Dan Cooper.

“Expertise is foot and ankle injuries in elite athletes,” the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said of Curry. “Uses advanced techniques in ankle ligament reconstruction to minimize immobilization and inactivity period.”



Tackled awkwardly on a designed run in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, fitted for an air cast and rushed to the hospital, Prescott was diagnosed with a compound fracture and dislocation of the ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season and be moved to injured reserve to start his rehab process. Prescott, playing on his $31.4 million franchise tender, is unsigned beyond 2020, scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

His brother, Tad, posted to Twitter a photo of the two-time Pro Bowler in a hospital bed prior to his surgery, guaranteeing “he’ll be back STRONGER than ever.”

Prescott finishes his truncated campaign with 1,856 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. He chipped in 93 ground yards and three rushing scores as well as an 11-yard TD reception, which came on a second-quarter trick play against the Giants.

