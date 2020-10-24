Jerry Jones Hints at Big Move for Cowboys Before NFL Trade Deadline

Halloween generally marks Jerry Jones’ point of peak transactional activity, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

The annually-aggressive Cowboys owner/general manager revealed during a Friday radio interview that the team is “more likely to add” a player by the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

“Specifically no,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan when asked if he’s targeting a certain position. “Generally, eyes wide open.”

Dallas’ injury-ravaged roster could use reinforcements at various spots; an offensive lineman, tight end, linebacker, or defensive back would do the trick for a 2-4 club whose playoff hopes are kept alive by virtue of playing in the hopeless NFC East.

That Jones is a buyer rather than a seller indicates he still sees the Cowboys as championship-caliber despite losing several key pieces, not least of all franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, and piecing together one of the worst defenses in modern league history.

Jones has plenty of capital to rectify these issues, with nine 2021 draft picks and approximately $24.6 million in available salary-cap space, sixth-most in the NFL, per Spotrac.com.

If you know Jerry, you know it’s a near certainty the Cowboys will welcome a new member within the next nine days. And considering the on-field product, they’ll take any help they can get.

