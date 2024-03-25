Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes ‘Firm’ Prediction on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones continues to express belief in quarterback Dak Prescott.

While speaking at the NFL owner’s meetings in Orlando, Florida, Jones made a “firm” statement on his veteran quarterback, saying that he believes the 30-year-old is one of a handful of quarterbacks who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win.

“I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl,” Jones said Sunday, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there. He’s one of the ones who can.”

Jones continued to praise Prescott, stressing how “close” the team has been when it comes to winning.

“I think we’re going to be as close, going in, as we’ve been with the last three teams with Dak,” Jones said. “That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak. We want to get it done. I think we have been in a situation where we can get it done with less.”

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Has Come up Short in Playoffs

More pressure will be on Prescott to succeed this year due to the team’s offseason approach. Dallas has lost multiple key veterans from last season, including a couple of Prescott’s former primary teammates, center Tyler Biadasz and wide receiver Michael Gallup. Furthermore, they’ve also lost veteran defenders such as Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and Neville Gallimore.

Their one major free signing has been former Pro Bowl linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Prescott is certainly one of the top quarterbacks in the league, coming off of arguably the best season of his career. The eight-year veteran led the league in passing touchdowns and was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career in addition to being named to his third Pro Bowl. Prescott actually finished second in MVP voting behind Lamar Jackson.

However, that level of regular season production hasn’t led to results in the playoffs. The Cowboys were unexpectedly bounced in the wild card round by the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers where Dallas fell behind 48-16 at one point. Furthermore, Prescott has never advanced past the divisional round in his eight seasons as a starting quarterback and holds a 2-5 record in the playoffs.

Dak Prescott Due to Sign Big Contract in Near Future

Prescott — who is about to enter the final year of his contract and is due for an extension — could end up signing a deal that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Even in a more modest situation — considering he’s about to turn 31 years old and is not signing his first major money deal — it’s fair to expect Prescott to sign for over $50 million annually.

According to Spotrac, Prescott’s market value is $50.8 million per season across four years for a total of over $203 million. That would make him the fifth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

While Prescott certainly has a lot to prove when it comes to the playoffs, his boss continues to be in full support of him entering the 2024 season. However, if Prescott comes up short of leading Dallas deep into the playoffs again, he may not have that same type of unwavering support next year.