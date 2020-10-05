Cowboys Starter Done for Season with ’Intolerable’ Injury: Report

La’el Collins’ season is over before it began.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported prior to Week 4 the Dallas Cowboys‘ starting right tackle will undergo hip surgery Wednesday. He’ll miss the remainder of 2020 on injured reserve.

“The pain became intolerable despite him wanting to play through it,” Slater tweeted.

The writing was on the wall after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admitted last month Collins is “a ways off” from returning with “an obviously significant” ailment.

Which has been shrouded in mystery since the summer. McCarthy initially declared in August that Collins would miss “some time” but also that it’s “nothing serious.” The 27-year-old was sent to short-term IR, along with linebacker Sean Lee (groin), on Sept. 5.

Some have speculated Collins’ hip issue is related to the car accident he was involved in days after training camp began. The crash was reported to be “major” despite him seemingly emerging unscathed.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones wouldn’t confirm nor deny the aforementioned theory, but he did let slip that Collins is battling “a couple issues” — plural.