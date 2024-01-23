Cowboys’ Potential Replacement for Tyron Smith Highlighted as ‘Perfect Fit’

Given the terrible salary cap position the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in this offseason, the bedrock of Jerry Jones‘ quest to upgrade a roster that got rocked by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild Card is the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas can create just over $6 million in cap space by releasing veteran left tackle Tyron Smith post-June 1 in 2024, which could prove too advantageous for the Cowboys to pass up, given that the organization is projected to be over $11 million over the cap this offseason.

But, help along the Cowboys’ offensive line could be on the way, even if Smith is playing elsewhere or retires at age 33.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft on January 23, and has the Cowboys selecting Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, who Kiper calls a “perfect fit” to replace Smith, with the No. 24 overall pick.

“While they’ve been known for their tremendous offensive line play for years, both left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin are 33, with Smith now out of contract,” Kiper writes. “Sure, they appear to have hit on 2022 first-rounder Tyler Smith, who has excelled at left guard, but they have to add more talent to their line.

“Morgan is one of my favorite pass protectors in this class. I love the way he moves his feet and handles twists and stunts. He started 35 games at left tackle in college, which would make him a perfect fit to replace Tyron Smith.”

Tyler Smith was simply dominant as a rookie, allowing just one sack in 2023, while garnering a 79.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, as well. Pairing Morgan alongside Smith could provide stability on the left side of the Cowboys’ offensive line for years to come.

Jordan Morgan Scouting Report

Morgan made a strong name for himself in 2023, proving that he could come back from a torn ACL and emerge as one of the nation’s premier offensive tackles.

At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Morgan paved the way for the Wildcats to average 139.7 rushing yards per game while proving to be a stalwart in pass protection, as well.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network says Jordan is the type of prospect with both a high floor, and a lofty ceiling.

“At 6’5″, 325 pounds, Morgan has great size, power, and strength,” Cummings writes. “But at the same time, he’s an elite athlete with impeccable leveraging skills, balance, and bend — and he didn’t lose any mobility in 2023 after returning from an ACL tear.”

Pro Football Focus points out that Morgan allowed only two sacks, en route to an 83.1 overall grade during the 2023 season.

“Morgan has the physical skills and the necessary fail-safes,” according to Cummings.” such as balance, strength, leverage, and awareness — to be a competent starter early in his career, and he can keep building on that foundation toward an impact starter ceiling.”

Cowboys Must Improve Pass Protection in 2024

The Cowboys’ offensive line was besieged by injuries late in the 2023 season, and must be more consistent in pass protection, if Dallas is going to make strides in 2024.

Despite throwing the second-most touchdown passes (36) and fourth-fewest interceptions (9) of his career, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott withstood a barrage of pressure in 2023.

Baker Mayfield is the only quarterback who qualified for the NFL Playoffs who was sacked more often in 2023 than Prescott’s 39 times.