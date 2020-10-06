Mike McCarthy Announces Decision on Embattled Cowboys DC Mike Nolan

Not only is criticized Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan safe from the firing line, but he earned a “very high” vote of confidence from his superiors.

“We’re going to stay the course. … We’re on top of where we are,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday, via USA Today.



Nolan, in his first season as Rod Marinelli’s successor, has come under fire following his unit’s atrocious showing in Sunday’s 49-38 loss to the Browns. Aside from the 307 rushing yards allowed to Cleveland, the Cowboys now have surrendered an unconscionable 146 points across four games, the most in franchise history.

A “disappointed” McCarthy shouldered the blame for an “unacceptable” defeat in his post-game remarks, citing the team’s lack of preparation and breakdown in fundamentals.

“It ultimately falls at my feet…What I don’t like is the pattern of the four games. The points are outrageous, time of possession is totally lopsided and we’re minus-7 in the turnover ratio,” McCarthy said, via the Athletic. “Not a winning formula.”

McCarthy claimed Monday effort wasn’t the issue against the Browns, disagreeing with DeMarcus Lawrence’s assessment that the defense grew “soft.” Of which there’s a modicum of truth.

Under Nolan, the Cowboys have regressed from the middling bunch they were with Marinelli. His players can’t cover, can’t tackle, can’t maintain gap responsibility, can’t force a turnover, and can’t get off the field. They’re the first team since 1935 to cede 38-plus points and fail to intercept a pass across three consecutive games.

This, despite a front-seven loaded with star talent (Lawrence, Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith, Jaylon Smith). Despite rookie Trevon Diggs blossoming into Dallas’ best cornerback. Despite facing a trio of pass-happy opponents (Rams, Falcons, Seahawks).

If it isn’t an effort issue, it may be a scheme issue. The knock on Nolan entering the season was that his playbook is too complex, causing defenders to overthink — and underperform. Knowing his job is secure, Nolan huddled with his assistants following the Browns game, vowing to improve on what’s been historic futility.

“You have to stay the course, work on the things we need to get better at. … There have been no effort issues, in my opinion,” Nolan told reporters Monday, via The Athletic. “We played very poorly. I hope we don’t have to live through another one of those.”

The season still young, it would have qualified as a knee-jerk move to can a coordinator after a 1-3 start. Winning cures all, and the Cowboys are eyeing a potential get-right matchup in Week 5 at home versus the winless Giants.

But if they dare struggle to fluster Daniel Jones (he of 36 career interceptions and fumbles) at AT&T Stadium, injuries aside, Nolan’s seat will become hotter than McCarthy can extinguish, a scenario the longtime peers refuse to contemplate. Yet.

“To say the least, it’s definitely been bumpy. … I love the way the players come to work every day. They came in today very accountable. … Turnover ratio is our biggest negative after four games,” McCarthy said Monday, via The Athletic.



