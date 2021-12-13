Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Sends Message to La’el Collins After Punch

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was rather blunt on his assessment of offensive tackle La’el Collins’ actions following the game versus Washington.

With roughly five minutes remaining and the Cowboys holding a 27-14 lead over the Washington Football Team, quarterback Dak Prescott threw the ball just before he stepped out of bounds. As he was doing so, Washington’s William Bradley-King shoved Prescott.

After Prescott threw the ball, Collins charged Bradley-King, shoved him and threw at least once punch. That prompted a quick ejection from officials. Meanwhile, Bradley-King wasn’t penalized for his hit.

The hit left the Cowboys without two of their top offensive tackles — Tyron Smith was also sidelined. Despite the questionable move, McCarthy was fully supportive of his offensive tackle coming to Prescott’s aid.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on La’el Collins’ punch and ejection in defense of Dak Prescott: “LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there.” https://t.co/TiqRp02FQL pic.twitter.com/xB90LYuYAk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

Cowboys Failed to Defend Their QB Last Season

A year ago in a prior game versus Washington, the Cowboys infamously failed to defend their starting quarterback — Andy Dalton — as he took a brutal hit and was concussed.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was probably not the response you would expect,” said McCarthy at the time.

This time around, the Cowboys actually responded and defended their quarterback. And while Collins’ punch resulted in an ejection and will likely result in a fine, McCarthy fully supports the decision to protect the franchise’s quarterback.

Prescott Defends Collins Following Punch

Prescott clearly appreciated Collins’ actions.

After the Cowboys defeated Washington 27-20, Prescott was another key Cowboys figure that liked how his offensive tackle handled the matter in a key divisional matchup.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“I just told him I appreciate it,” Prescott said. “I told him right there in the moment when they were taking him out of the game. I told him how I felt about him as a brother and as a teammate, and I reiterated that in the locker room.”

Collins — who missed the entirety of last year on injured reserve — referenced the play from last season that left Dalton concussed.