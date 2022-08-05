Cowboys Deemed ‘Most Logical Fit’ for Former Texans 1st-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys could be in line to sign one of the top receivers on the market.

According to R.J. Ochoa of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, Will Fuller is the “most logical fit” for the Cowboys. The 28-year-old receiver was hampered by injuries in his lone season with the Miami Dolphins last year, appearing in just two games.

Ochoa argues that Fuller’s deep-threat ability — something that the injured James Washington excels at — is the main reason why the Cowboys should pursue the veteran receiver.

“Truth be told this seems like the most logical fit all things considered,” said Ochoa. “James Washington seemingly presents a deep-threat option in the Cowboys offense and that is how Will Fuller has had high levels of success throughout his NFL career.

Fuller spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before heading to the Miami Dolphins in 2021 where he only played in three games. A finger injury was a part of that, but ultimately it is hard not to be intrigued by his talent and the specific type of weapon that he would give this offense.”

Why Fuller Could Be Sleeper Signing for Cowboys

Prior to his injury-plagued 2021 campaign, Fuller posted a breakout season in 2020 with the Houston Texans. In just 11 games, Fuller posted 53 receptions for 879 yards (16.6 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns. Fuller actually ranked sixth in the league in yards per reception and 10th in receiving yards per game (79.9).

According to Pro Football Focus, Fuller posted an elite-level 86.2 offensive grade and 85.0 receiving grade. That offensive grade actually ranked 10th in the league while the receiving grade ranked 11th.

And it’s not as if Fuller’s 2020 season was a fluke; he previously posted an 81.2 offensive grade and 81.1 receiving grade during the 2018 season.

The Cowboys will be without Washington — who was competing to be the team’s No. 3 receiver along with rookie Jalen Tolbert — for the next six-to-10 weeks due to a Jones fracture injury in his foot. The Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup, is currently recovering from an ACL injury and is slated to miss Week 1’s matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas will essentially have only one viable veteran receiver for the season opener in CeeDee Lamb. While the Cowboys haven’t given any indication that they’re on the market for a receiver, it’s only logical Dallas makes a play for a veteran on the free agency market.

Considering Fuller could come at cheap price with a high upside, the former Texans receiver is likely the Cowboys’ best option at this point.

Jerry Jones: ‘No Urgency’ to Add Veteran Receiver

There is no urgency on Jerry Jones’ part to add another veteran receiver.

Shortly after Washington suffered a serious injury that will potentially sideline him into the month of October, Jones revealed the Cowboys’ plans at receiver moving forward.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on urgency level to acquire external help at wide receiver after James Washington foot fracture: ‘Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers.’ Sees big opportunity ahead. ‘There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver.'”

Outside of Lamb, the Cowboys’ top remaining healthy receivers are Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, T.J. Vasher and Dennis Houston. Outside of Brown, neither of those receivers have a single career reception to their names.

If there’s ever a time for one of these young receivers to step up, it’s now.