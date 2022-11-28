Cowboys Considered Overwhelming Favorites to Sign Polarizing Free Agent

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are the clear favorites to sign a top free agent.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 27, the Cowboys are the overwhelming favorite to sign Odell Beckham. As one NFL executive notes, Beckham’s next landing spot “sounds like it will be Dallas.”

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.'”

The 30-year-old receiver remains a free agent, but it’s expected that he’ll come to a decision soon on his next team. Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5 and will also meet with the New York Giants this Thursday.

Beckham Expected to Meet With 3 Teams

Outside of meetings with the Cowboys and the Giants, Beckham is also expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

“Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say,” said Rapoport. “After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He’ll also visit the Bills. While there are additional teams that could be added to the mix, those visits are the only confirmed ones at this point, sources say.”

While Beckham has no shortage of interest from teams around the league — the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have also been mentioned as possible destinations — it’s clear the Cowboys have been the most aggressive in their pursuit of the free agent receiver.

Team owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys players have made it no secret that they want Beckham on the team as they pursue their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Cowboys Have History of Adding Big-Name Players

Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL back in February during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win. However, he’s been cleared to return and is fully healthy.

During Jones’ tenure as team owner, Dallas has a history of adding big-name players while in pursuit of a Super Bowl. The Cowboys traded for defensive end Charles Haley in 1992 and also signed cornerback Deion Sanders in 1995. Both moves paid off in Super Bowl wins those same seasons.

Via Charean Williams of Yahoo Sports:

“Well, I don’t want to make comparisons,” Jones said when asked the question, “but Odell could help us. I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

The Cowboys’ offense has been good enough to lead the team to an 8-3 start to the season. However, they’re lacking an explosive playmaker at receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb. Adding Beckham — who is a three-time Pro Bowl receiver — would obviously make the offense much more potent.

“Well, I think Odell stands on his own as far as being able to be additive, and I believe that,” Jones said. “So we’ll approach it from that standpoint.”

Dallas has the added advantage of not only defeating the Giants twice this season, but they’re one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Cowboys blasted the second-best team in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, in Week 11.

At this point, it might be a surprise if Beckham signs with another team outside of the Cowboys.