Cowboys Predicted to Add Record-Breaking Receiver for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a record-breaking wide receiver.

As the Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL draft, there’s a few major voids on offense. One of those holes is none other than at wide receiver. While Dallas has their two top receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, they’re looking for a new No. 3 receiver following the release of Michael Gallup.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso projects that the Cowboys will draft a record-breaking wide receiver in the University of Texas’ Xavier Worthy. The 20-year-old wide receiver made headlines during the NFL Combine for breaking the record for 40-yard dash time at 4.21 seconds.

Trapasso writes that the Cowboys could add a “burner” for Dak Prescott and keep the receiver in the state of Texas by selecting him with the No. 24 pick in the draft.

“Why can’t the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott,” writes Trapasso.

Why Xavier Worthy is Highly Touted Prospect

Worthy isn’t your typical fast, undersized wide receiver — he’s actually capable of being a starter and is a projected first-round draft pick. He’s a three-time All-Big 12 selection and caught 75 passes for 1,014 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Texas.

As Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen writes in his scouting report of Worthy, he’s a “weapon” at the line of scrimmage as well.

“Worthy is a weapon at the line of scrimmage as well,” writes Klassen. “Not only is he super quick and shifty as a screen option, but he is also an extremely effective player to use in motion. The raw speed and twitchiness he brings can be a nightmare for defenses to react to and keep up with.” Why Cowboys Should Draft Xavier Worthy

The fit from an on-field perspective is obvious; Dallas is in desperate need of a big-play option. Gallup was that guy once upon a time after averaging 16.8 yards per reception — seventh in the NFL — in 2019. However, an ACL injury at the end of the 2021 season robbed him of that big-play ability as he averaged just 10.9 yards per reception in 2022 and 12.3 yards per reception in 2023.

However, it might be even more enticing to select Worthy because it makes sense from a financial perspective. The cost of selecting Worthy late in the first round would only cost a total of $14 million with a total of roughly $2.5 million on the salary cap for the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski explains why the Cowboys are a potential landing spot for the Texas Longhorns alum.

“The potential addition of a rookie wide receiver is also important financially since the Cowboys need to sign Lamb to a contract extension,” writes Sobleski. “A rookie deal opposite the three-time Pro Bowler for the next three to four years will help offset expenses. While sitting at the 24th overall pick, the Cowboys may be able to stand pat and select Worthy and give the offense more juice, even after the unit finished among the top five last season.” The Cowboys lean heavily on Lamb as their go-to receiver, while Cooks is more of a move-the-chains possession receiver at this stage of his career. Dallas’ starting tight end, Jake Ferguson, is more of a safety valve for Prescott rather than a big-play option.

Adding Worthy — who immediately becomes the fastest player in the NFL — could add another dimension to Dallas’ offense that could help lift them from being a mere playoff team into a potential Super Bowl contender.