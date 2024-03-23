Former Highly Touted Cowboys Quarterback Signs With Eagles

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday, March 23, the Eagles are signing former Cowboys backup quarterback Will Grier. The 28-year-old Grier spent two seasons with Dallas (2021-22) before he was released prior to the start of the 2023 season due to the trade acquisition of Trey Lance.

“Eagles are signing former Cowboys and Patriots QB Will Grier to a one-year deal, per sources,” writes Schefter. “In the past week, the Eagles now have added QBs Kenny Pickett and Grier.”

Will Grier Has Been Journeyman Backup QB During NFL Career

Grier is now the fourth quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, joining the likes of Jalen Hurts, the recently acquired Kenny Pickett and second-year man Tanner McKee.

Following his release from the Cowboys, Grier landed with the New England Patriots during the 2023 season. However, he didn’t appear in a single game. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers before the conclusion of the 2023 season due to Justin Herbert’s season-ending injury.

Grier initially entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. His rookie season actually marks the last time he saw playing time. Grier started two games — losing both of them — while posting zero touchdowns against four interceptions for a 53.8% completion rate and 33.2 passer rating.

Will Grier Was Once Highly Touted QB in High School and College

Although Grier has spent the first five seasons of his career as a journeyman backup quarterback, he was once a highly touted quarterback before landing at the University of Florida in 2014. He was considered the second-best dual-threat quarterback in his class and had multiple offers from big-time schools, including Auburn, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Grier was actually so accomplished in high school that he won the Parade National High School Player of the Year after throwing for 4,989 passing yards and a nation-best 77 touchdowns with 1,251 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

However, he never established himself as the full-time starter with the Gators and eventually transferred from Florida to West Virginia after testing positive for a prohibited performance-enhancing supplement.

Via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

“He was suspended, however, for a year by the NCAA in October 2015, for taking a prohibited performance-enhancing supplement,” writes Zierlein. “While finishing out the suspension in 2016, Grier practiced with the Gators but wound up not playing at all during the year. Feeling unwanted by Florida coaches, he decided to transfer to West Virginia. Grier excelled in his first year with the Mountaineers, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and ranking fifth in the FBS in passing efficiency, eighth with 34 passing TDs, and eighth with 317.3 passing yards per game (3,490 total).”

Although he had a relatively prolific collegiate career after transferring to West Virginia — he was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 — Grier didn’t exactly enter the NFL with high expectations. In fact, Zierlein projected Grier to be a fourth-round pick and his prospect grade was just 5.9 — which is the mark for an average backup.

“His lack of plus arm talent and release quickness might not match his gunslinger mentality against an NFL secondary,” wrote Zierlein of Grier in his scouting report back in 2019. “Grier will have to win from the pocket, which means working the middle of the field with better anticipation and getting rid of the ball much sooner.”

Grier will have the opportunity to earn a spot on the Eagles’ roster; however, he faces an uphill battle considering who he’ll compete against on the depth chart.