Cowboys Could Reunite With Former Playmaker, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could reunite with one of their former top playmakers.

According to a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys’ “best free-agent option” remaining is none other than former wide receiver Cole Beasley. Dallas currently has a shortage of viable veteran receivers, with CeeDee Lamb the only healthy playmaker who has caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Knox argues that the Cowboys’ assortment of injuries — Michael Gallup remains sidelined and James Washington is out until October — could make a reunion with Beasley sound very appealing.

“The Cowboys parted with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason,” said Knox. “Michael Gallup is still working back from a torn ACL, Jalen Tolbert is a rookie, and free-agent addition James Washington (foot) is on injured reserve.

Dallas could use an experienced pass-catcher to bolster its receiver room, and former Cowboy Cole Beasley would fit the bill. He previously spent three seasons with quarterback Dak Prescott and can play inside and outside—much like Gallup.”

Beasley Remains Go-To Option in Later Stages of Career

Beasley more recently spent time with the Buffalo Bills, playing the past three seasons for the AFC contender. During his three years with the Bills, Beasley averaged 77 receptions, 813 yards and nearly four touchdowns per season.

However, while his reception and target total marked career highs last season (82 receptions on 112 targets), his yards before catch per reception (4.7 yards) and average depth of target (5.6 yards) were all substantially lower than his previous seasons (stats tracked since 2018). By comparison, his 2020 season saw him average 7.5 yards before catch per reception and 7.8 yards average depth of target.

That stark decline in statistical production may indicate that the 33-year-old Beasley is losing his speed and quickness to separate from opposing cornerbacks. However, his consistent reception total and the Bills’ dependency on Beasley to move the chains indicates he still has some tread left on the tires.

While the Cowboys are lacking that proven deep-ball threat on the roster — with the exception of the injured Gallup — Dallas could use a familiar veteran target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Prior to jumping ship to the Bills, Beasley teamed up with Prescott during the latter’s first three seasons in the league.

Beasley Was One of Prescott’s Favorite Receivers

In between 2016 and 2018, Beasley averaged roughly 59 receptions, 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season with the Cowboys. Beasley was Prescott’s favorite weapon during his rookie season in 2016 and was arguably Dallas’ most consistent receiver during those three years.

With the Cowboys lacking a bonafide slot receiver — they’re hoping Washington will fill that void — Beasley could step in and play the role, with Washington being utilized as more of a deep threat (he ranked eighth in the league with 16.7 yards per reception in 2019). Over the course of his 10-season career, Beasley has lined up in the slot 86.5 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus.

It also doesn’t hurt that Beasley recently pitched the idea of a possible reunion with Prescott and the Cowboys.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

The Cowboys will open up their season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an assortment of young receivers in Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston. If they prove to struggle early on, Dallas could turn to Beasley for a reliable veteran receiver.