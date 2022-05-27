Why We Expect Big Things From the 2022 Cowboys

Don’t let the awful end to the Cowboys’ 2021 season get you down. For all the frustrations that played out during the Boys’ exasperating playoff loss to the 49ers, Dallas has a lot going for it: Playmakers on both sides of the ball. A coaching staff containing two sought-after coordinators. And, as our crew breaks down during first Heavy on Cowboys offseason show, a schedule that should be manageable for long stretches.

In the show, we take stock of where the team stands at this point in the offseason. We take a look at some Cowboys-related bets via our partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. And last but not least, we make way-too-early predictions for all 17 regular-season Cowboys games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys at +1800 to win the Super Bowl. That’s the ninth shortest odds of any team. And while no one on our offseason panel was jumping to predict a Lombardi Trophy, all four of us like them to go 11-6 or better. That would make another NFC East title likely and a playoff run on the table.

I’m joined on the show by Heavy contributors Jonathan Adams, Kelsey Kramer, and Madi Kroll. We had a blast talking Cowboys and hope you’ll check it out. And we want to hear from you! Hop into the comments below and let us know where we were right and where we were wrong in our picks.