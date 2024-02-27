Cowboys’ 26-Year-Old Pro Bowler Could Sign With Commanders: Analyst

A young Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler may consider signing with a division rival in free agency.

As Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder writes in his “8 NFL Free Agents Who Could Strengthen a Division Rival This Offseason” column, center Tyler Biadasz could be an ideal fit for the Washington Commanders. Holder argues that the Commanders will likely use their No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on a future franchise quarterback and that the team needs a viable center to pair with him moving forward.

“The Commanders are widely expected to spend the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback and can’t afford to put the future of the franchise behind a center that struggles in pass protection,” writes Holder. “That’s where Tyler Biadasz can come in and help the rookie sign-caller.”

Why Tyler Biadasz Should Have Strong Free Agent Market

The 26-year-old Biadasz is considered one of the top centers in the NFL, having been named to a Pro Bowl following the conclusion of the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz posted a solid 68.6 offensive grade and 68.1 run-blocking grade during the 2023 season. His offensive grade ranked 14th among 36 qualifying centers and was the third-highest among Cowboys offensive lineman last season behind Tyron and Tyler Smith.

PFF projects Biadasz to sign a three-year, $21 million deal, which is a modest $7 million per year deal.

“Biadasz’s extensive starting experience dating back to his Wisconsin days shows up with clean technique and good hand usage, but he’s prone to getting driven off the ball by power rushers,” writes PFF “He could help a young quarterback adjust to the NFL by calling out protections, and he reacts well to twists and stunts, but he’ll cause the pocket to collapse at times, even if he stays in front of rushers. Biadasz executes combo blocks well in the running game, though it helps to work alongside Zack Martin and Tyler Smith. Prospective teams could do a lot worse in adding a mid-tier center with football smarts.”

Why Cowboys Could Allow Tyler Biadasz to Walk in Free Agency

While Biadasz is clearly a quality starter for the Cowboys, he may have also reaching his ceiling. He’s a solid starter, but certainly not an elite player at his position the way Tyron Smith is at tackle. If a team — even if it’s a division rival such as the Commanders — is willing to sign Biadasz to a decent deal (PFF projects $11 million guaranteed), the Cowboys may be better off simply finding a rookie center through the draft in the early rounds rather than re-signing Biadasz, as SB Nation’s Tom Ryle suggests.

“The draft has long been the preferred path for roster building in Dallas,” writes Ryle. “This would be a case where they are looking for a day one starter, and that could mean they would want to invest their first-round pick at 24 here.”

The average annual salary of $7 million isn’t a back-breaker for the Cowboys, but if they’re forced to get into a bidding way with another team for Biadasz’s services, they may be better off drafting a center in the first round where they can pay him $14 million across four seasons as a late first-round draft pick.