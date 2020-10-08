Cowboys Suddenly Considering Extreme Decision on LT Tyron Smith: Report

The curse of the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line continues.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Smith suffered a setback with his neck injury and is “gathering medical opinions” on his next course of action, which could involve shutting down the All-Pro left tackle for the remainder of the season.

“No final decision made on Smith, who hasn’t practiced this week, but his status is up in the air,” Garafolo added.



Smith, who has a documented history of neck stingers, missed two games before returning in Week 4 against the Browns. He logged all 82 offensive snaps amid the 49-38 defeat, emerging unscathed — or so we thought. It is not yet clear whether Smith was re-injured versus Cleveland or when exactly his setback occurred.

Cowboys players and coaches were ominously mum during Thursday’s media availability.