Cowboys Suddenly Considering Extreme Decision on LT Tyron Smith: Report

The curse of the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line continues.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Smith suffered a setback with his neck injury and is “gathering medical opinions” on his next course of action, which could involve shutting down the All-Pro left tackle for the remainder of the season.
“No final decision made on Smith, who hasn’t practiced this week, but his status is up in the air,” Garafolo added.
Smith, who has a documented history of neck stingers, missed two games before returning in Week 4 against the Browns. He logged all 82 offensive snaps amid the 49-38 defeat, emerging unscathed — or so we thought. It is not yet clear whether Smith was re-injured versus Cleveland or when exactly his setback occurred.
Cowboys players and coaches were ominously mum during Thursday’s media availability.
“He’s further back than he was this time last week, would be the best way to describe it,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of Smith, via the team’s official website.
“Tyron is doing what he needs to do to get his body right,” said quarterback Dak Prescott, declining to go into specifics, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
The seven-time Pro Bowler entered 2020, his age-29 campaign, in his usual role as the Cowboys OL linchpin. But, according to his peers, he hasn’t looked quite like the Tyron Smith of old. The proverbial hitch in his giddup is so glaring that opponents are game-planning around it.
“That is something we noticed on film is that he’s been dealing with an injury,” said Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (via Newsday), whom the Cowboys will face Sunday at AT&T Stadium. “You can kind of see it in film, so we were looking to get after that.”
Moving Forward
Assuming Smith is ruled out for Week 5, the Cowboys could call on Brandon Knight to man the blindside, though Knight might be asked to play right tackle following incumbent starter La’el Collins’ season-ending hip surgery.
“It’s a challenge. Life’s a challenge. So I mean, we’ve got to step up and answer it,” Prescott said Thursday, via USA Today.
Among the alternatives with primary swing OT Cameron Erving (knee) still on injured reserve and starting center Joe Looney (knee) sidelined 2-3 weeks: Ask undrafted rookie Terence Steele to play LT or kick over right guard Zack Martin, who temporarily slid to RT in Dallas’ Week 3 loss to Seattle. The Cowboys also could promote veteran OT Jordan Mills from the practice squad or toss recently-snagged OT Greg Senat into a trial by fire.
Non-ideal options all around. Hence the reason why, before Smith’s reaggravation came to light, owner/general manager Jerry Jones labeled the front-five — not the club’s historically bad defense — as his biggest concern.
“That has to do with the ability to have position flex and move our players in and out as our injury situation dictates and calls on,” Jones said Tuesday, via The Athletic. “That’s a challenge.”
