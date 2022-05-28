Cowboys Could ‘Upgrade’ by Targeting Journeyman QB, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could find an unlikely option at quarterback.

According to David Howman of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys have options to “upgrade” their underwhelming quarterback situation. Behind starter Dak Prescott are three unproven players in Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Will Grier. The Cowboys’ three backup quarterbacks have one combined win.

As Howman suggests, one such option is none other than journeyman and former top 10 draft pick, Josh Rosen. The 25-year-old quarterback spent last season as the primary backup to Matt Ryan with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he failed to impress as he completed just 2-of-11 pass attempts for no touchdowns and two interceptions in limited playing time.

Howman argues that Rosen’s struggles early on in his career have been due to the play of his team’s offensive lines. With the Cowboys featuring an offensive line that’s better than what Rosen has had to deal with in his previous stops, Howman believes Rosen could revive his career in Dallas as a backup.

“The Cowboys’ offensive line performed well below the franchise’s standard in 2021, but they were still better than anything Rosen has had thus far in his career,” says Howman. “And it’s difficult, if not entirely impossible, to evaluate a young quarterback prospect when they’re under that much duress.”

Rosen’s O-Lines Have Been Bad

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys actually ranked third in the league in pass blocking, posting a 80.0 pass-blocking grade last season. By comparison, Rosen’s Falcons squad ranked second-to-lass in pass blocking with a 52.4 grade.

During Rosen’s rookie season in 2018, the Arizona Cardinals posted a 55.7 pass-blocking grade, the worst mark in the NFL. In Rosen’s ensuing season with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, the Dolphins posted a 69.7 pass-blocking grade, ranking 18th in the NFL.

Long story short, Howman’s point is a very valid one. If Rosen were to line up behind the Cowboys’ elite offensive line, the young quarterback might stand a chance of actually showing off the potential that once made him the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

How Rosen Could Succeed With Cowboys

“Simply put, Rosen was a well-regarded prospect coming out of UCLA for a reason,” says Howman. “He was considered highly intelligent and fundamentally sound, two important factors for a quarterback.”

“In Dallas, Rosen wouldn’t have to worry about protection constantly breaking down, which would enable his best traits to finally shine,” Howman continues. “If the Cowboys were able to get the Rosen we saw in college, he’d automatically become one of the best backups in the league, and potentially turn into a hot trade commodity down the road.”

Rosen’s career statistics don’t exactly instill confidence — 3-13 record with 12 touchdowns against 21 interceptions — but he’s played in some of the most unstable situations in his young career. It also doesn’t help that Rosen has played for four different teams in his first four seasons in the league.

Considering the Cowboys already have four quarterbacks on its roster — all with experience in their system — it’s unlikely Dallas actually pursues Rosen.

But if there’s an unexpected injury to any one of the Cowboys’ quarterbacks, taking a chance on Rosen could just pay off after all.