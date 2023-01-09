Cowboys Urged to Move on From $90 MIllion Star After Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to move on from one of their top stars.

Following the Cowboys’ surprising regular season finale loss to the Washington Commanders, 26-6, Pro Football Focus analyst Marcus Mosher tweeted that maybe Dallas should consider moving on from veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott finished the game with just 10 yards on eight carries (1.3 yards per carry).

“It might be time to really consider moving on from Zeke this off-season,” said Mosher. “He looks pretty washed.”

Elliott Posts Season-Lows in Loss to Commanders

The Cowboys’ offense as a whole struggled against a non-playoff team in the Commanders. Not only did Dallas go without a touchdown for just the second game this season, they mustered a season-low 182 total yards.

Elliott’s 10 rushing yards in the loss on 1.3 yards per carry marked season-worst stats for the 27-year-old running back. In his defense, Tony Pollard didn’t exactly fare well either, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry while rushing for 19 yards on seven carries.

With that being said, Elliott has struggled all season long. The three-time Pro Bowl running back finished the season with a career-low 876 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per carry. While he remains a goal-line and short-yardage threat — he ran for 12 touchdowns this season, his most since 2019 — it’s clear his ability to break off big plays is no longer there.

Elliott’s longest run this season went for 27 yards and he posted just five runs of at least 20 yards. Among running backs with at least 230 carries, only Najee Harris and Jamaal Williams posted less 20-plus yard runs.

Cowboys Face Key Offseason Decisions With Elliott and Pollard

Dallas faces a pivotal decision in the offseason regarding the future of their veteran running back. Elliott is due to earn $15 million next season, the second-highest yearly salary of any running back in 2023. The Cowboys can “move on” from Elliott this offseason by absorbing an $11.9 million cap hit for 2023.

The Cowboys are also faced with the task of re-signing Pollard, who will hit free agency after clinching his first Pro Bowl berth this season. According to Spotrac, Pollard is projected to sign a $25.4 million deal across three years for an average annual salary of $8.4 million per season.

Dallas’ No. 1 offseason priority will likely be re-signing Pollard. In that scenario, Dallas could move off of Elliott and choose to replace their longtime starting running back by signing a veteran free agent or selecting one in the 2023 NFL draft.

Team owner Jerry Jones previously stressed Elliott’s value to the offense during his injury absence in late October. Jones stated the following after Pollard’s 14-carry, 131-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over the Chicago Bears back in October.

“There’s no argument,” Jones said. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and, frankly, Zake’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go where Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success.”

The Cowboys will likely make an attempt at bringing back Elliott, but it has to be at a drastically reduced cap hit. If Elliott and the Cowboys can’t come to terms, Dallas will likely allow the seven-year veteran to walk.