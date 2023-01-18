Cowboys Urged to Sign Playmaker to Replace Ex-Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys could be the perfect landing spot for a defensive playmaker.

In a column written by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, one defensive free agent the Cowboys are urged to pursue is linebacker Germaine Pratt. As Spielberger mentions, current starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be a free agent this offseason. He proposes that Dallas replaces Vander Esch with Cincinnati Bengals free agent Germaine Pratt.

The 26-year-old linebacker has served as a starting linebacker for the Bengals since the 2019 season, racking up at least 89 tackles in each of the last three seasons. Pratt ranked second on the team in tackles this season.

“Dallas may bring Vander Esch back once again in 2023 after he played well on a one-year flier, but Pratt represents a potential upgrade coming off a career year,” said Spielberger. “He is an early-down thumper who has steadily progressed as a coverage player, missing just 5.5% of tackle opportunities in 2022 — only four linebackers with as many tackles as Pratt missed fewer tackles on the year.”

Germaine Pratt Would Be Bargain Signing

When delving deeper into PFF’s grades, Pratt actually ranks as one of the top linebackers in the league. His 79.2 defensive grade ranks 10th among all linebackers in the NFL.

Pratt’s 90.2 grade in coverage actually leads all linebackers. However, Spielberger warns that this grade could be misleading due to the Bengals’ propensity to pull the veteran linebacker on third down situations.

“While Pratt’s 90.1 coverage grade is undoubtedly impressive, there is a bit of a caveat here,” said Spielberger. “The Bengals routinely took Pratt off the field on third downs because they didn’t love his coverage abilities, giving him very favorable looks compared to fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. It seems very likely he’ll reach the free agent and could continue his growth elsewhere going forward.”

According to Spotrac, Pratt’s market value is $7.2 million per year across four seasons — which would only make him the 36th-highest paid linebacker in the league.

By comparison, Vander Esch is no slouch himself. The 26-year-old linebacker produced a 72.8 defensive grade and a 77.0 grade in coverage during the 2022 season. Among linebackers with at least 500 snaps, his defensive grade ranks 22nd among all linebackers while his coverage grade ranks 10th among all linebackers.

The former Pro Bowler had a very effective 2022 campaign after dealing with inconsistent play and injuries over the past three seasons. Vander Esch racked up 90 tackles in just 14 games played, ranking second among all Cowboys defenders in tackles.

If Vander Esch decides to seek a better deal in free agency, the Cowboys can opt to replace him with a better and more consistent linebacker for a bargain rate.

Cowboys Sign Insurance Policy at Kicker

The Cowboys have signed an insurance policy for Brett Maher.

After the veteran kicker missed his first four extra points — an NFL record for a single game — in Dallas’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their opening playoff game, the Cowboys have signed one of their former kickers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas is signing Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Vizcaino previously spent time on the Cowboys’ roster during the 2020 offseason.

“The Cowboys plan to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, pending physical, per source,” reported Pelissero on Wednesday, January 18. “Team officials have said the plan is to stick with Brett Maher after Monday night’s extra-point fiasco. But now they have insurance.”

Dallas previously stated their plan was to stick with Maher following his struggles in the playoff game. But it’s clear that if his struggles continue, the Cowboys will turn to Vizcaino.