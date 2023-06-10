Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-NFC Rival Quarterback With Championship Ring

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to add another quarterback to their roster.

As suggested by David Howman of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys should consider signing former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins. Perkins was one of many players — including fellow quarterback Jacob Eason — who worked out for Dallas earlier in the week.

Howman argues that the Cowboys could look for another quarterback to serve as a developmental prospect on the practice squad/as QB3 on game days and opt to have Will Grier battle it out with Cooper Rush purely for the backup spot.

Why the Cowboys Could Use Bryce Perkins

“But perhaps Dallas will instead opt for a more developmental quarterback as their practice squad QB3 and let Grier battle Cooper Rush just for that backup spot,” writes Howman. “Whether or not that’s the case, adding Bryce Perkins to this quarterback room makes too much sense. Rush has shown his ability to function at an adequate level as a backup, and Grier had some fans in the building last year before missing time in the preseason with an injury. But neither of them possess the athleticism of Perkins, a veritable dual-threat quarterback.”

The 26-year-old Perkins has very little experience over the course of his first three seasons in the league. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2020, Perkins has appeared in five games, with the majority of his action coming in his lone start in a Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season.

Despite his lack of experience, he did serve as a backup to Matthew Stafford over the past two seasons, winning a championship ring as the Rams won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

During his lone start — a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs — Perkins displayed his dual-threat athleticism, throwing 100 yards for one touchdown and two interceptions to go along with 44 rushing yards. Perkins’ athleticism gives him a skill set more similar to Prescott’s compared to Rush, who has served as his primary backup in recent seasons.

“Perkins would give the Cowboys a backup option with a more similar skill set to Prescott than either Rush or Grier currently offer, at least as it relates to athleticism, and he’d make the third player on the roster to have won a Super Bowl,” writes Howman. “That’s a great combination for a third quarterback.”

Bryce Perkins Could Be Upgrade Over Will Grier

While Perkins may possess a more athletic skill set that fits perfectly with today’s mold of quarterbacks, Rush impressed during his stint as a starter last season. With Prescott sidelined due to injury, the former undrafted free agent quarterback led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record, with his lone loss coming against the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Assuming the Cowboys give Perkins a shot, the more likely scenario sees the former Rams quarterback looking to supplant Grier as Dallas’ third quarterback on game days.

The 28-year-old Grier was a former highly touted quarterback at the University of Florida and he eventually parlayed that into being a third-round draft selection in the NFL. However, he hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019 with the Carolina Panthers and looked extremely underwhelming in his two starts with the Panthers. Grier threw zero touchdowns against four interceptions for 228 yards and 4.4 yards per attempt while going 0-2.

Dallas currently has two open roster spots available on its 90-man roster. The Cowboys are still looking to sign a veteran kicker, but the last open roster spot could be used on another quarterback such as Perkins.